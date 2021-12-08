Joe Biden Urges Putin To De-escalate Tensions With Ukraine In Call With Russian President

US President Joe Biden held a 'secure' video call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, 7 December. The highly anticipated call between two leaders that lasted more than two hours came amid growing tensions between US and Russia especially as officials warned that Moscow is planning an invasion into Ukraine. During the meeting, both sides discussed a range of issues including Ukraine.

Biden reiterated his support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to White House readout. The US President called upon the Russian counterpart to de-escalate and return to diplomacy. Furthermore, Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart that Washington "would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation". Biden also highlighted the concerns of the US and its European allies about the increase in deployment of Russian forces surrounding Ukraine.

Biden's virtual call with Putin

The two heads of state also had discussions over the US-Russia dialogue on Strategic Stability. In addition, Biden and Trump also exchanged views on ransomware and regional issues such as Iran. According to AP, Putin spoke from his residence in the Russian resort city Sochi while Biden was in the White House Situation Room during the meeting. The meeting between the two leaders started with friendly greetings to each other. Putin said, "I welcome you, Mr President" and Biden responded by saying, "Good to see you again." The US President mentioned Putin's absence from G20 and expressed hope that they would next time meet each other in person.

Following the virtual call with the Russian President, Biden spoke to France's President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. US President Joe Biden also planned to speak to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.

.@POTUS held a secure video call with President Putin of Russia today to discuss a range of topics in the U.S.-Russia relationship, including our concerns about Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine, cyber, and regional issues. pic.twitter.com/VKdjJhwnhe — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 7, 2021

Biden was "direct and straightforward" in the meeting: Jake Sullivan

After the meeting, the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a press briefing said that Biden was "direct and straightforward" during the virtual talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He highlighted that even though the two heads of state talked on several issues, however, the main topic was "Ukraine". Biden has warned Putin that if his country planned to invade Ukraine, the United States and our European allies would respond with strong economic measures and they would give defence material to Ukraine. Sullivan did not elaborate on what “strong economic measures" the White House would be willing to take against Russia, however, the national security adviser said the Biden administration was prepared to take different actions.

"The discussion between President Biden and President Putin was direct and straightforward. There was a lot of give-and-take. There was no finger-wagging. But the President was crystal clear about where the United States stands on all of these issues," Jake Sullivan said in the press briefing. I will look you in the eye and tell you, as President Biden looked President Putin in the eye and told him today, that things we did not do in 2014 we are prepared to do now, " Jake Sullivan said in the press briefing.

Inputs from AP

Image: Twitter/@WhiteHouse