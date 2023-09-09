Joe Biden Visits US Embassy, Meets Staffers After Arriving In India For G20 Summit

On his visit to India, US President Joe Biden also made a visit to the US Embassy where he met the employees and their families after arriving in New Delhi. The news of his visit to the US Embassy in New Delhi was shared by the White House, on social media platforms.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the White House wrote, "President Biden met with U.S. Embassy staff and their families today after arriving in New Delhi.” With the tweet, they also shared some beautiful moments of Biden and the Embassy staffers. In one of the pictures, the 80-year-old President can be seen on his knees while the public posing for the group photo. The wide smile on Biden's face reveals the warm welcome by the US Embassy employees.

President Biden met with U.S. Embassy staff and their families today after arriving in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/EeIdytNRw6 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 9, 2023

Biden in India for G20 Summit, high stakes bilateral meets

US President Joe Biden reached India on September 8 for the G20 Summit and was received at the airport by Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (retd). After his arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met American President Joe Biden in New Delhi at his official residence for a private dinner and bilateral meeting. During the meeting, PM Modi appreciated President Biden’s vision and commitment to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The partnership between the two nations has been based on shared democratic values, strategic convergences and strong people-to-people ties, as per the Ministry of External Affairs press release. The two leaders applauded the progress in the execution of the futuristic and wide-ranging outcomes of PM Modi's historic State visit to the US in June 2023.

This would include the India-U.S. Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). The Indo-US joint statement added the leaders have welcomed the sustained momentum in bilateral cooperation in the areas of defence, trade, investment, education, health, research, innovation, culture and people-to-people ties. Further, Biden hailed PM Modi and the people of India on Chandrayaan-3’s historic landing near the lunar South Pole and highlighted deepening cooperation between the two countries in Space.

