Joko Widodo's Family Spends A Day At Taj Mahal As Indonesia President Stays Busy With G20

While Indonesian President Joko Widodo holds important talks that can shift the global landscape with fellow leaders on Saturday, his family decided to embark on a trip to Agra and witness one of the seven wonders of the world in all its glory. His son Kaesang Pangarep and daughter-in-law Erina Gudono spent the day striking poses with the magnificent Taj Mahal behind.

In a clip shared by ANI on the social media platform X, the pair can be seen sitting on a marble bench. Smiling at the camera and holding hands, the couple is photographed along with their team. While Pangarep opted for a blue striped button-up for the quick jaunt, his wife is seen in a chic black and white attire.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Indonesian President Joko Widodo's son Kaesang Pangarep and his wife Erina Gudono visit the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Widodo attends G20 Summit in the national capital

Miles away from his family touring India's cultural sites, Joko Widodo is in New Delhi. For him, this weekend will consist of meeting top global figures and discussing ways to address global challenges, boost cooperation, and spur overall economic growth.

Disambut langsung Yang Mulia Perdana Menteri India Narendra Modi setiba di lokasi pelaksanaan KTT G20 di Bharat Mandapam, IECC, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.



Sebelum bergabung dengan para pemimpin negara G20 dan ketua organisasi internasional yang telah tiba, kami berfoto bersama.…

He arrived in the national capital on Friday for the two-day summit. Shedding light on his itinerary, he wrote on X: "I will take part in a series of activities at the G20 Summit, including a number of meeting sessions with the heads of G20 member countries, the 1st MIKTA Leaders' Gathering meeting, as well as a dinner banquet."

On Saturday, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam, the G20 venue adorned with cultural decor such as a wheel of the Konark Sun Temple. The first day of the summit began with a session on this year's theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future."