Karachi Terror Attack LIVE | Police Chief's Office In Karachi Under Siege

Image: AP
U.S. Consulate Karachi is aware of an attack at the Karachi Police Office in the Saddar Section of Karachi, Pakistan. Local authorities are on the scene.— US Consulate Karachi (@usconsulatekhi) February 17, 2023
All U.S. citizens should excercise heightened caution and avoid the area. Notify friends and family of your safety.
Hours after the clearance operation ended at the site of the terror attack, the Krachi road can be seen filled with vehicles as people are stuck in long jams. The jams are happening due to traffic diversions by the Karachi Traffic Police. According to Geo TV, the traffic police had earlier blocked both sides of Sharea Faisal from Avari Hotel to Nursery. To avoid any inconvenience the traffic coming from Avari Hotel’s side was then diverted to Teen Talwar and Cantonment Railway Station. However, the Karachi roads are still blocked by heavy traffic jams.
Security officials rushed to the Karachi police headquarters and started positioning themselves near the area to counter the terrorists. Police officers take position behind their vehicle close to the incident site, February 17, 2023 (Image: AP).
In the clearance operations, the Pakistani police personnel and rangers cleared 5 floors and took down 5 terrorists that were involved in the incident, February 17, 2023 (Image: AP).
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers also reached the area to counter the terrorists. The brazen attack by the Talibani terrorists has jolted Pakistan's largest city, February 17, 2023 (Image: AP).
Ambulances were parked close to the incident site following the terrorist attack at the Karachi police headquarters. The injured victims were taken to the Jinnah Hospital in Karachi, February 17, 2023 (Image: AP).
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Friday terror attack in Pakistan police headquarters. The Pak PM assured that Pakistan will not only uproot the terrorist but will also "kill the terrorists by bringing them to justice."
کراچی میں پولیس پر دھشتگردی کے واقعے کی بھرپور مزمت کرتا ہوں اور اس حملے کو ناکام بنانے والے بہادر پولیس و قانون نافذ کرنے والے ادارے کے اہلکاروں کو سلام پیش کرتا ہوں۔ دھشتگرد شاید بھول گئے ہیں کہ پاکستانی وہ قوم ہے جس نے اپنی ہمت و جواں مردی سے دھشتگردی کو شکستِ فاش دی تھی.1/2— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 17, 2023
پاکستان نہ صرف دھشگردی کو جڑ سے اکھاڑ پھینکے گا بلکہ دھشتگردوں کو انکے کیفرِ کردار تک پہنچا کر دم لے گا۔ گزشتہ دو دہائیوں میں اس قوم نے اپنے لہو سے دھشتگردی کا ڈٹ کر مقابلہ کیا، یہ عظیم قوم آزمائش کی اس گھڑی میں بھی اس ناسور کو ہمیشہ کیلئے ختم کرنے کیلئے پرعزم ہے۔ 2/2 https://t.co/wFmINhhIpL— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 17, 2023
Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi reshared the statement he made on Friday and in another tweet, he praised the courage of the police personnel and rangers who were involved in the rangers operation. "May Allah have mercy. I salute the brave policemen and rangers Their efforts are ongoing and Allah will make them successful. Inshallah," Alvi wrote on Twitter.
اللہ رحم فرمائے۔— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) February 17, 2023
میں بہادر پولیس والوں اور رینجرز کو سلام پیش کرتا ہوں
فل وقت انکی کوششین جاری ہیں اللہ کامیاب کرے گا۔
انشاللہ۔ https://t.co/XfKehkMtXm
Following the 4-hour-long gun battle between the Pakistani security personnel and terrorists inside the Karachi Police HQ, the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi strongly condemned the terror attack. On Friday, the office of the President of Pakistan released a statement on the issue. "President Dr. Arif Alvi strongly condemned the attack on the police office in Karachi President's prayer for the speedy recovery of the injured The entire nation stands with its security forces against terrorists, President Efforts will continue to eradicate the scourge of terrorism, the President of the State," the office of the President wrote on Twitter.
صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کی کراچی میں پولیس آفس پر حملے کی شدید الفاظ میں مذمت— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 17, 2023
صدر مملکت کی زخمیوں کی جلد صحتیابی کی دعا
پوری قوم اپنی سیکیورٹی فورسز کے ساتھ دہشت گردوں کے خلاف کھڑی ہے، صدر مملکت
دہشت گردی کی لعنت کے مکمل خاتمے کی کوششیں جاری رکھیں گے، صدر مملکت
On Friday, several terrorist militants launched a brazen attack on the police headquarters of Pakistan’s largest city. The sounds of gunfire and grenade explosions jolted the city of Karachi and the incident led to the death of several rangers and police personnel, Geo TV reported. The authorities managed to take down 5 terrorists in a 4 hours-long gunbattle between the security forces and the terrorists involved in the attack.
After the news of the devastating incident broke out, Pakistan’s outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a brief statement. The Pakistani wing of the terrorist group has conducted several attacks in the country after the terrorist wing ended its ceasefire agreement with the Pakistani administration. The incident also came after the tragic Peshawar suicide bombing, which led to the death of over 80 people. According to police officials, out of the five terrorists that died, two were suicide bombers, and at least one blew himself up inside the building.
After sweeping through several floors of the Karachi police headquarters, the clearance operation which was nearly four-hour long has ended. According to Geo TV, the police and Rangers personnel cleared the entire five-storey building by around 10:46 pm. The operation was conducted in phases.
#BREAKING on #KarachiTerrorAttack: Operation completed and the police chief's office building has been freed. Total 3 terrorist were involved in the attack: #Pakistan sources pic.twitter.com/CfZCiwZ1XP— Republic (@republic) February 17, 2023
Son of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and the Pakistani Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the terror attack that took place in the office of the Karachi police chief on Monday. "Condemn the terrorist attack on Karachi police. Sindh police have bravely faced and crushed terrorism before. We have full faith they will do so again, such cowardly attacks will not deter us. #IstandwithKarachiPolice," Bhutto wrote on Twitter.
Condemn the terrorist attack on Karachi police. Sindh police have bravely faced and crushed terrorism before. We have full faith they will do so again, such cowardly attacks will not deter us. #IstandwithKarachiPolice— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) February 17, 2023
Pakistan's outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban has claimed responsibility for the devastating terrorist attack in a brief statement on Friday. The group conducted several attacks on Pakistani soil after they ended the ceasefire agreement with the Pakistani administration. The TTP was also responsible for the Peshawar bombing incident.
An anonymous police officer told Geo TV, that the attackers entered the building wearing a police uniforms. Similar tactics were used in the Peshawar bombing incident in which over 80 people were killed after a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a mosque in the Pakistani city.
In a statement, Islamabad IG Akbar Nasir Khan confirmed that the country’s capital Islamabad is on high alert. “Checking at entry and exit points and inside the city has been increased,” he said According to the tweet posted by the Islamabad police, The IG has also instructed officers to “stay in their own area”.
کراچی پولیس آفس پر دہشت گردوں کا حملہ۔— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) February 17, 2023
آئی جی اسلام آباد ڈاکٹر اکبر ناصر خاں نے اسلام آباد میں سکیورٹی ہائی الرٹ کے احکامات جاری کردئیے۔
تمام افسران کو خود اپنے علاقے میں رہنے کی ہدایت۔
داخلی و خارجی راستوں اور اندرون شہر چیکنگ کو بڑھا دیا گیا۔⏬
On Friday, Pakistani news outlet Geo TV reported that at least three militants blew themselves up inside the headquarters. Four including two police officers have lost their lives and at least 18 people including rangers personnel were injured. The attack began at 7:10 pm, the Karachi police have also sealed off traffic on the main thoroughfare and heavy security forces are deployed in the region.
According to local media reports, at least three security personnel including one ranger killed in the terrorist incident. The security personnel also managed to take down three terrorists. Bomb disposal squads are now checking the building to declare it safe.
The attack in Pakistan's largest city has left 6 people injured. According to Pakistani news outlet Geo TV, the injured people are being taken to the Jinnah Hospital in Karachi.
A clearance operation is currently underway, with rangers and police commandos leading the operation and around five floors have been cleared as of now. While 2 terrorists lost their lives in the incident, around 6 people were left injured following the terrorist attack at Karachi Police headquarters.
On Friday, armed terrorists launched a brazen attack at the Karachi police chief's office, situated on the main artery of Sharea Faisal, Geo News reported. Around 8 to 10 terrorists breached the 5-storey Karachi Police Office building near the Saddar Police Station on Sharea Faisal at 7:10 pm. 3 terrorists were reportedly shot down in the incident.