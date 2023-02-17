Karachi Terror Attack LIVE | Police Chief's Office In Karachi Under Siege

Security officials rushed to the Karachi police headquarters and started positioning themselves near the area to counter the terrorists. Police officers take position behind their vehicle close to the incident site, February 17, 2023 (Image: AP).

In the clearance operations, the Pakistani police personnel and rangers cleared 5 floors and took down 5 terrorists that were involved in the incident, February 17, 2023 (Image: AP).

Pakistani paramilitary soldiers also reached the area to counter the terrorists. The brazen attack by the Talibani terrorists has jolted Pakistan's largest city, February 17, 2023 (Image: AP).

Ambulances were parked close to the incident site following the terrorist attack at the Karachi police headquarters. The injured victims were taken to the Jinnah Hospital in Karachi, February 17, 2023 (Image: AP).