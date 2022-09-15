Kazakhstan Set To Hold 6th CICA Summit In October; Key Details Here

The 6th edition of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is all set to be hosted by Kazakhstan in the country's capital Nur-Sultan from 12-13 October 2022. Previously, the summit was held in the Republic of Tajikistan on 15 June 2019. Currently the CICA exists as the largest intergovernmental forum in Asia with 27 member countries, aiming to enhance cooperation, security, promote peace and stability in Asia.

What is CICA?

India, along with its immediate neighbours China, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh is a part of the forum. Apart from the 27 member nations, the CICA also has 9 observer countries, 5 observer organisations and 5 partner organisations.

The forum was first initiated by the first president of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev on 5 October, 1992 at the 47th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The major goals being overlooked by the forum are confidence building among nations, cooperation on environmental issues, prevention and proliferation on the issue of weapons of mass destruction and promotion of mutual respect and tolerance among civilizations.

Meanwhile, the Special Working Group (SWG) of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) conducted a meet in Nur-Sultan on 13-14 September 2022 in order to prepare draft outcome documents for the Sixth CICA Summit. The meeting was chaired by Ambassador at Large of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan Talgat Kaliyev.

"The SWG finalized the draft Regulations of the CICA Fund, establishing a mechanism for identification and voluntary funding of CICA projects and a project management framework. The SWG made further progress on the main document of the Summit expected to launch the process of gradual transformation of CICA into an organization and the draft statement on security of and in the use of ICTs," the CICA said in a statement.

Relevance of CICA and India’s role

The relevance of the summit can be understood by taking into consideration the fact that Central Asia had begun to attract attention as per the international viewpoint due to the rich presence of mineral resources in the region, pursuance of a balanced yet multi-vector diplomatic approach in terms of foreign policies and its close proximity to Afghanistan.



India is one of the most active participants of the CICA summit. The first CICA summit held in Kazakhstan in July 2002 was attended by the then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The 6th edition of the summit is being held at the 30th anniversary of the formation of CICA. Additionally, India co-chairs two CICA CBMs on ‘Energy Security’ and ‘Development of Secure and Effective Systems of Transportation Corridors’. Moreover, the CICA provides yet another platform to India to voice its opinions and concerns regarding different issues in the region.

India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar had attended the 6th edition of CICA ministerial meeting where he had underlined the nation’s ties with Central Asia, shared perspectives on counter-terrorism, and the situation in Afghanistan. Cross-border terrorism and multilateralism were the chief topics raised by India in the meeting. The nation’s advice to the forum was to strengthen collective resolve to tackle arms trafficking, narcotics trade, terrorism and other forms of trans-national crimes. India had also voiced an urgent need for a reformed multilateral approach to counter any limitations as was noticed in the immediate international response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Furthermore, as per the reports, India may yet again bring up the issue of China’s CPEC project (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) at the summit. The CPEC would connect Gwadar Port in Balochistan with China’s Xinjiang province, under the flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).



India had previously protested against China in the ministerial meeting over the CPEC as it is being laid through POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir).

