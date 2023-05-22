Khandvi, Kofta, Pan Kulfi Stole The Show As PM Modi Hosted Lunch For Pacific Leaders

Indian cuisine and millets have been promoted at the banquet lunch hosted by Prime Minister Modi in Papua New Guinea on Monday, reported ANI. The lunch was attended by the leaders who were part of the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit. It is to be noted that PM Modi and his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape co-hosted a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties. Also, PM Modi became the first Indian prime minister to visit the Pacific nation.

PM Modi promotes Indian cuisine at PNG

In the lunch Menu, one would witness the variety from Khandvi to Kolhapuri. The lunch included the following:

Khandvi, a popular delicacy from PM Modi's home state of Gujarat

millet and vegetable soup made with Kodo millet and highland vegetables served with cornbread

malai kofta (cottage cheese and vegetable balls simmered in aromatic Indian rich kofta curry)

Rajasthani ragi gatta curry, prepared with finger millet and gram flour dumplings cooked in sour gravy

vegetable Kolhapuri (a mix of vegetables cooked with traditional Indian onion-tomato gravy)

dal panchmel (special lentils mix cooked in Mewar style).

Millet biryani, vegetable biryani made with nutrient-rich barnyard millet and nannu fulka, bread made with wheat flour were also part of the lunch hosted by PM Modi. Further, it also included desserts and beverages like masala chaas, drink made with creamy yoghurt and Indian spices; paan kulfi, betel leaves flavoured milk-based Indian dessert and malpua with rabdi, Indian sweet pancake. Millets in the Menu at Papua New Guinea have taken centre stage and reflected the importance and the efforts made by the country to raise awareness for food security and nutrition. PM Modi gave a new meaning and dimension to millets by terming it "Shri Anna," reported ANI.

PM Modi receives Guard Of Honour

As PM Modi departs from Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea for Sydney, Australia, he received a magnificent Guard of honour. In this two-day visit to PNG, PM Modi has conducted bilateral meetings with 14 fellow leaders of the FIPIC Summit.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes from Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea for Sydney, Australia. pic.twitter.com/M3W1mqtzCy — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

The visit has turned out to be fruitful and a historic one. PM Modi has tweeted on the social media platform, where he said that he would greatly cherish the affection received among the people of this wonderful nation. He also had the opportunity to interact with respected FIPIC leaders and discuss ways to deepen ties with their respective nations.