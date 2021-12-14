Limiting Temperature Rise To 1.5 Degrees 'fragile Win' For World, Says COP 26 President

Almost a month after the most touted climate summit, COP 26 president Alok Sharma on Monday said that the commitment to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees celsius is a "fragile win" over the current situation, reported PTI. While speaking at the Partnership Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday, Sharma said called for rapid global action in order to address the climate crisis. "Together, with those commitments made outside the negotiating halls, the Glasgow Climate Pact keeps the 1.5 degrees Celsius limit within reach. But this is a fragile win. Of course, 1.5 degrees lives but its pulse continues to be weak and will only survive with rapid global action, PTI quoted Sharma as saying.

During the virtual summit, he reiterated building a businesses model that could not only hamper the climate but also help in driving the economy. According to him, a business could only succeed if it has planned to keep climate unhurt.

Notably, Sharma was speaking at a session on 'Climate Action: The Road Beyond COP26 Glasgow', where he underlined that the nations and the business firms must honour the promises made at the climate summit. "That means, delivery is the order of the day. Countries and companies must honour the promises made at COP 26 and the governments must deliver on the expectation of the Glasgow Climate Pact by taking action to phase down coal."

"Also, by strengthening their emission reduction targets by the end of 2022 and for developed countries by delivering on the finance and this is going to be my focus for the next year," Sharma pointed.

Sharma praised India for taking initiatives

Further, he praised the commitments (Green Grid initiative -- 'One Sun, One World, One Grid (OSOWOG) announced by the United Kingdom and India during the Glasgow summit held from October 31-November 12 this year. Also, he appreciated the pledge taken by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the minimisation of coal usage and other non-fossil fuel subsidies by 2025. Sharma said the developments made by the countries will be measured in the next climate summit.

"My request to companies around the world and in India is to work with us, help us, support us on this journey. Governments need to know that business is behind the net-zero world," Sharma added.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image: Twitter/@AlokSharma_RDG)