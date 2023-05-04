'Looking Forward To Engaging Bilaterally,' Says Pak FM Bhutto On Way To SCO Meet In Goa

In a video message, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has informed that he is en route to Goa, India, to attend the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meet scheduled to take place on May 4-5.

Bhutto, in the message, said that he would be leading the Pakistan delegation for the SCO meet in Goa and was looking forward to interacting with all member nations. He said: "My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan’s strong commitment to the charter of SCO. During my visit, I look forward in engaging bilaterally with my counterparts from friendly countries."

India, as the chair of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO), has sent official invitations to all member countries, including Pakistan and China, for the upcoming foreign ministers' meeting scheduled to take place in Goa on May 4 and 5, 2023. The invitations have been extended to the newly appointed Foreign Minister of China, Qin Gang, and the Pakistani Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto.

Indecisiveness from Islamabad on SCO attendance

In March, the government of Pakistan led by Shehbaz Sharif stated that they had not yet made a decision regarding the visit of their Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to India for the upcoming SCO foreign ministers' meeting. Pakistani officials had previously indicated that no final decision had been made on whether or not the minister would attend the meeting in person.

However, last month in April, the announcement was made in a weekly press briefing for the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson for the ministry, said: “Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Foreign Ministers Council being held on May 4-5 in Goa, India.”

“The foreign minister is attending the SCO FM meeting at the invitation of the current chair of the SCO FM council, Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs for the Republic of India,” the statement added.