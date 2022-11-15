Macron Meets China's Xi At G20, Urges Him To 'unite Forces' To Respond To Russian Invasion

As world leaders from the world's major nations are assembling in Bali, Indonesia for the G20 summit, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the sidelines of the meeting. During their talks, Macron told Xi that China and France must unite against the war in Ukraine. He urged the Chinese President that they must “unite forces to respond … to international crises like Russia’s war in Ukraine”.

Taking to Twitter, Macron said that France and China will work together to prevent escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war. He added that the two nations will work together to decarbonise their economies and protect the globe's biodiversity.

"President Xi Jinping and I call for respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The consequences of this conflict stretch beyond Europe’s frontiers, and it is through close coordination between France and China that they will be overcome," he wrote on Twitter.

Xi Jinping avoided mentioning the Russia-Ukraine war directly but made an oblique remark about the war by saying that the two countries should, “uphold the spirits of independence, autonomy, openness and cooperation," as per a report from The Independent. Before the war began, Macron flew to Russia and Ukraine in an attempt to stop the war. Macron faced criticism from certain quarters for speaking with Putin. He also tweeted back in October that he is against World War 3, which led to criticism from some supporters of Ukraine.

France's attempt to maintain an independent foreign policy

France historically attempted to maintain a foreign policy independent from the US, unlike the UK. The UK's foreign policy is often closely aligned with the US' foreign policy, however, France aspires to be an independent player. The roots of this can be traced back to Charles De Gaulle, who led France's resistance against the Nazi occupation. After France's liberation, when De Gaulle set up the new French Republic, he ensured that whilst France will be a part of NATO, it will continue to maintain its independent foreign policy and make choices in its national interest. While meeting with Pope Francis, Macron urged the Pope to use his influence to end the war in Ukraine.

Macron has also criticised American energy companies selling Liquified Natural Gas to Europe at an expensive rate. "It is unfair," he said. During his UNGA address, Macron had categorised Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an "imperialistic project". France's policy with regard to the Russia-Ukraine war is supplying Ukraine with the enough armaments so that it can defend itself against Russia, but not providing Ukraine with any armaments that can lead to an escalation of the conflict.