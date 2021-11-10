Marie Antoinette's Diamond Bracelets Sell For Over $8 Million At Auction

A pair of diamond bracelets that once belonged to Marie Antoinette, the French queen, who, as stories proclaim, had famously said "Let them it cake" when she was told that her subjects were starving as they did not have bread, sold for 7.46 million Swiss francs ($8.34 million) at an auction on Tuesday.

The opulent bracelets, among the rare pieces of jewellery from the French royal who was executed during the early years of the French revolution in 1793, were among standout features to a Christie’s auction in Geneva, news agency AP reported. The bracelets feature 112 diamonds, each weighing 97 grams (3.4 ounces) and include silver and gold. Notably, the pre-sale estimate of the bracelet pair was between two and four million Swiss francs.

(Image: AP)

After the death of Marie Antoinette in 1793, the bracelets that had been commissioned some 17 years earlier, were passed on from her daughter Marie-Therese and kept within royal lineage for over 200 years, AP reported quoting Christie’s.

Marie Antoinette and the French Revolution

Marie Antoinette, wife of Louis XVI, the last French king before the fall of the monarchy in France, met the guillotine on 16 October 1793 after being tried by the Revolutionary Tribunal on 14 October. She was found guilty of three charges: depletion of the national treasury, conspiracy against the internal and external security of the State, and high treason. Prior to her trial, the French queen was held captive at the Le Temple in Paris, popularly as the Temple Tower, and later at the French courthouse- Conciergerie.

Le Temple, originally built as a fortified monastery was later turned into a royal prison. On 10 August 1792, French revolutionaries barged into the Tuileries Palace and overthrew the monarchy to make way for the establishment of a republic. Later King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette were imprisoned at the Le Temple. The building was demolished in 1808 under orders from then French emperor Napoleon. Presently, it serves as a Paris Metro station covering the areas of the city's covered market and courthouse.

The French Revolution, arguably one of the most violent tenures in Europe's history, followed by the Reign of Terror, were driven by ideas that are today considered by many as the fundamental principles governing liberal democracy.

(Image: AP)

Marie Antoinette in popular culture

The French queen, who is also remembered for her extravagance before being imprisoned and killed, has inspired several representations of her life in popular culture. Apart from being a central character in movies, books, and cartoons depicting or taking backdrops from the French Revolution, she has also been reimagined as a foolhardy rebel or a comic glutton among others.

One of the most interesting depictions of the French queen would be in the 2006 movie Marie Antoinette. Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, and starring Kirsten Dunst in the lead role, the Academy Award-winning comedy-drama depicts Marie Antoinette as a 14-year-old Austrian princess who is purchased and imported to the French court to join Louis XVI and produce him an heir. The movie depicts the French queen as a teen rebelling in a court surrounded by conspiracy and scandal.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)