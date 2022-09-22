Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Expecting Another Baby; Reveal Gender

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced that he and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are expecting their third child. The 38-year-old entrepreneur and philanthropist parents two kids with his wife named Max, aged 6, and August aged 5. The duo are now expecting a third child and they revealed that it's a girl. Zuckerberg married Chan in 2012. The two began dating in 2003 while they were students at Harvard University.

“Lots of love,” the Facebook cofounder wrote via Instagram. “Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!”

New addition to Zuckerberg family

Meta CEO had earlier announced the pregnancy news of his wife Chan earlier but the couple unfortunately suffered three miscarriages. In the new photograph shared by the couple, Zuckerberg is seen keeping his hand on his wife Chan's stomach as the pair smiles, excited to welcome new addition to the family. Zuckerberg and Chan apparently met during a party at Zuckerberg's Harvard University fraternity when he was a sophomore and his wife was then a freshman. In September 2010, Facebook and Instagram CEO announced that he was moving in with his date.

The two later married in May 2012 in a memorable ceremony in Palo Alto backyard. "10 years married and half our lives together," Zuckerberg wrote alongside the wedding snap. "Here's to more adventures."

Zuckerberg and Chan also run a Chan Zuckerberg Initiative that the duo launched in 2015. Together they pledged 99 per cent of their wealth towards humanitarian causes including the education of the underprivileged and diseases. Zuckerberg is also the one-time richest man in the world but later slipped from the position due to loss of revenue. In 2022 he is worth an estimated $125 billion fortune. His company Meta, although, incurred an estimated $70 billion loss this year, approximately 55% after the rebranding of Facebook to Meta.