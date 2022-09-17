MEA Briefs About PM Modi's Visit To 22nd SCO Meeting In Samarkand; Read Full Details

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday outlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). MEA's official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, alongside Foreign Secretary Shri Vinay Kwatra informed at a presser that Prime Minister made a 24-hour visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the current chair of the organization where he met with the leaders of the member states.

At the summit, heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) agreed to nominate India's city of Varanasi as the first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital for 2022-2023. The Indian city holds significance for its ancient civilizational links with the Member States of SCO, especially the Central Asian Republics.

Had productive multilateral and bilateral engagements at the SCO Summit. I thank the people and Government of Uzbekistan for their hospitality. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2022

PM Modi discusses regional and global issues of concern at SCO Summit with counterparts

PM Modi held face-to-face meetings with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. In his discussions with the Russian president, Prime Minister affirmed bolstering the bilateral ties, while President Putin expressed his appreciation for Prime Minister’s video message at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok earlier this month.

Had a wonderful meeting with President Putin. We got the opportunity to discuss furthering India-Russia cooperation in sectors such as trade, energy, defence and more. We also discussed other bilateral and global issues. pic.twitter.com/iHW5jkKOW0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2022

Had a great meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Thanked him for hosting the SCO Summit. Discussed ways to deepen connectivity, trade and cultural cooperation between India and Uzbekistan. pic.twitter.com/64HZz6enrX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2022

The two counterparts discussed mutual regional and global issues of interest, including the international food security, energy security and availability of fertilizers "in context to the challenges emanating from the current geopolitical situation," the conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi strengthened his calls for early cessation of hostilities and advised to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

As India and Uzbekistan mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Prime Minister and his Uzbeki counterpart discussed the implementation of various decisions from the Virtual Summit in December 2020 with a focus on the overall progress in bilateral relations. The two leaders held talks on a range of topics including trade, economic cooperation and connectivity as well as promoting trade and investment. Connectivity was considered to be the key to unlocking the potential between two nations, noted the MEA, adding that the Prime Minister pushed for the greater usage of the Chabahar port and the International North-South Transport Corridor.

Other areas of discussion included Information Technology, healthcare, higher education, the Afghanistan crisis, etc. The two counterparts attached "great importance" to the outcomes of the First India-Central Asia Summit held in January this year and discussed the progress made in the implementation of the Summit decisions, according to India's MEA.

Prime Minister also had the first ever in-person meeting with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi since his assumption of office in 2021. Mr Modi highlighted that India- Iran bilateral ties are marked by historic and civilizational connections between the people of both nations. Prime Minister and his counterpart Raisi also held talks on the development of the Shahid Beheshti terminal, Chabahar Port, and pressed for cooperation in the field of regional connectivity.

Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

During talks with the Iranian leader, the Prime Minister noted the significance of the flow of humanitarian assistance to war-torn Afghanistan and the need for an inclusive political dispensation. President Raisi, in turn, focused on progress on the JCPOA negotiations stalled in Vienna.

Prime Minister also met with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the SCO meeting. He emphasized bolstering strategic ties, particularly strengthening the economic and trade relations and commercial linkages with Ankara. "The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments. Both leaders agreed to maintain regular contacts not just on bilateral issues, but also for the benefit of the region," India's MEA noted.