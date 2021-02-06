Meteorites With Astronomical Prices To Go Under Hammer Next Week

As the world moves an inch closer to space-age, a new trend that has emerged amongst celebrities is collection of meteorites which has led to prices of the celestial rocks go astronomical highs. Those fascinated by the regolith include Space X CEO Elon Musk, filmmaker Steven Spielberg, multimillionaire Naveen Jain, actor Nicolas Cage amongst others. The space stones, whose prices have risen ten folds over the past decade, are expected to fetch millions.

Myriad amount of space stones

In a sale that expected to generate millions of pounds, 70 of the most spectacular meteorites are expected to go under the hammer at Christie’s auction house. The auction titled ‘Deep Impact’ is scheduled for February 9 and would see a range of meteorites including those embedded with outer space gemstones on sale. Others included in the list are those which have been proven to have fallen from the moon or the martian meteorites, all of which have been compared to samples collected from the Red Planet for verification. Yet, the highlights of the auction would be a meteorite that contains the oldest matter mankind can touch and another that contains the raw ingredients of our planets. Interested bidder can participate here: www.christies.com/en/auction/deep-impact-martian-lunar-and-other-rare-meteorites-19982-nyr/

"The weight of every known meteorite is less than the world’s annual output of gold, and this sale offers spectacular examples for every collector, available at estimates ranging from hundreds to hundreds of thousands of dollars. The sale will offer 72 of the 75 lots at no reserve, with estimates starting at $250. Select highlights from the sale will be on view until 10 February at Christie’s New York by appointment only," the website statement read.

All image credits: christies.com

