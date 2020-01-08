Missile Attacks On US Military, Coalition Forces Could Threaten All-out War: Iraq PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi said that Iran orchestrated missile strikes on US military and coalition forces could threaten an all-out war in both Iraq and the world. Mahdi's statement comes after Iran launched ballistic missiles on two Iraqi bases housing US military and coalition forces in Al-Asad and Arbil in retaliation for Donald Trump's assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

Iraqi PMO issues statement

In a statement issued by the Iraqi Prime Minister's office, they received an official message from Iran that their retaliation to the US-orchestrated assassination of General Qassem Soleimani had begun or was about to begin.

The statement said, "and that the strike will be limited to the whereabouts of the American army in Iraq without specifying its location. And at the exact same time, the American side called us and the rockets were falling on the wing of the American forces at Ein al-Assad bases in Anbar and Harir in Arbil and in other locations"

"Of course, we would have been alerted as soon as we had received the news of the attack, the Iraqi military leaders to take the necessary precautions. We have not received any casualties so far on the Iraqi side, and we have not officially received the losses on the side of the coalition forces" the statement read

Read: Iran Strikes US Base In Iraq: World Divided, Oil Prices Surge; Everything You Need To Know

Read: Iranian Media Releases New Video Of Missile Attacks On US Bases In Iraq

The statement read that Iraq will reject any kind of violation of its sovereignty and any form of aggression on its lands, adding that the Iraqi government continued to its attempts to prevent further escalation and a sense of respect for all of the sovereignty of Iraq and not violate it and also not endanger its people.

The statement further added, " the language of reason, adhere to international covenants, respect the Iraqi state, and the decisions of its government, and help it to contain and overcome this serious crisis threatening it, the region, and the world with a devastating, comprehensive war"



Just before Soleimani was buried in Kerman, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq. The United States did not reveal the number of casualties but Iran’s local media reports claim that around 80 people have been killed in the attacks.

Read: Germany Condemns Iran Missile Attacks At Iraq Airbases Hosting US, Coalition Troops

Read: Australian Govt Monitoring Iraq Situation, Says In Frequent Touch With Defence Chief

(With inputs from agencies)