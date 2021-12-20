Moderna says booster dose of current COVID-19 vaccine effective against Omicron

In a significant development, Moderna Inc on Monday announced that its current version of the COVID vaccine would continue to be the company’s ‘first line of defence’ against the newly detected Omicron variant since the booster dose of its vaccine appeared to be effective against the ‘highly mutated’ variant.

The ‘highly transmissible’ variant was neutralised by the current Moderna vaccine- mRNA-1273, as per the company. The pharma company emphasised that the latest decision was taken keeping in mind how quickly the B.1.1.529 variant was spreading. However, the company is also planning to make a specific vaccine against Omicron, which it will push for clinical trials, earlier next year.

As per the Moderna officials, 'The present vaccine version is both incredibly effective and exceedingly safe.' It will safeguard people over the next Christmas season and the winter months when Omicron pressure will be at its highest.'

A two-dose course of the vaccine produced modest neutralising antibodies against the Omicron variant, according to the company, but a 50 microgram booster dosage raised neutralising antibodies against the variant by 37 times. Antibody levels rose to more than 80 times pre-boost levels after a larger, 100 microgram booster dose of the same vaccine.

The 100 microgram dose was generally safe and well-tolerated, according to the company, though there was a slight increase in the number of adverse responses. Moderna also compared the vaccine's efficacy to that of its prototype boosters, which target many prior variants of concern, and found similar results.

In October, the 50 microgram booster of Moderna's vaccine was approved by US regulators. Moderna's vaccine contains 100 micrograms in the first two doses.



Besides, experts are debating the need and justification for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines in India. The central government recently told the Delhi High Court that there are currently no recommendations on the subject by experts and more research is being conducted. The Centre's remarks are significant since the question of whether to deliver a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines have been raised by many experts in the wake of the new Omicron coronavirus strain.

The World Health Organization confirmed that Omicron, a highly contagious form initially discovered last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong, has spread throughout the globe and has been reported in 89 countries. There are now 161 cases of the Omicron variants in India.



Image: AP/Pixabay