Monkeypox Declared Global Emergency: What Are WHO's Criteria & How The Disease Qualifies

With the Monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries now, the World Health Organisation finally sounded the alarm on the virus on Saturday. WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged the fact that Monkeypox could spill over into more countries and required a coordinated global response, and declared a global emergency. This brings us to the question- When does WHO declare a global emergency?

According to the WHO's procedures, the three criteria for such a declaration are that it is an "extraordinary event," that it "constitute[s] a public health risk to other States through the international spread of disease" and that it "potentially require[s] a coordinated international response."

WHO previously declared emergencies for public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak, the Zika virus in Latin America in 2016 and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

How does Monkeypox qualify as a global emergency?

How is it an extraordinary event? More than 16,000 cases of Monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries since about May. Last month, i.e., in June, 3,040 cases from 47 countries had been recorded. In a mere span on 30 days, the number has grown fivefold, with 16,000 cases reported in 74 countries.

How does it constitute[s] a public health risk to other States through the international spread of disease? Although Monkeypox has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades, it was not known to spark large outbreaks beyond the continent or to spread widely among people until May, when authorities detected dozens of epidemics in Europe and North America and elsewhere.

Cases have been detected in the Asia Pacific- Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and India. In Europe- in Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark and Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom.

In the middle east-Isreal, Lebanon, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. In the Americas- in Argentina, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, the United States and Venezuela.

Why does it potentially require a coordinated response? Firstly, the scientific principles, evidence and other relevant information – are currently insufficient and have left the world with many unknowns. In Africa, Monkeypox mainly spreads to people from infected wild animals like rodents, in limited outbreaks that typically have not crossed borders. In Europe, North America and elsewhere, however, Monkeypox is spreading among people with no links to animals or recent travel to Africa.

WHO’s top Monkeypox expert, Dr Rosamund Lewis, said this week that 99% of all the Monkeypox cases beyond Africa were in men and that of those, 98% involved men who have sex with men. Experts suspect the Monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were spread via sex at two raves in Belgium and Spain.

Secondly, controlling the growing international monkeypox outbreak will rely on the availability of millions of vaccine doses. Though a vaccine specifically for monkeypox has not been produced yet, but since Smallpox and Monkeypox are closely related, experts have noted that an existing Smallpox vaccine is "at least 85 per cent effective in preventing Monkeypox.