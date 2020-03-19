Moon Man Buzz Aldrin Reveals What He Has Been Doing During His 'self-isolation' Period

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Buzz Aldrin, the second man after Neil Armstrong to walk on the moon, has also been under self-quarantine to prevent himself from contracting the virus. The nonagenarian who had made his journey to the moon back in 1969 on Thursday spoke about his three-week self-isolation.

When asked what had he been doing, Aldrin stated that he was just lying around and locking the door throughout his time in self-isolation. While the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, the elderly who are mostly above 60, especially those with underlying health conditions, face greater risk.

Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins were the first men to make a trip to the moon and return home in the Apollo 11 in 1996. The trio had then spent three weeks inside the Lunar Receiving Laboratory to prevent the spread of any possible contagions that they might have contracted from space. Recalling his quarantine period back in 1996, Aldrin stated that Collins and he would exercise and jog a little bit around the hallway to kill time.

New York reports 1080 positive cases

With New York in complete lockdown, the state governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced 1080 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), as per international reports. In total, New York City alone has reported 1339 cases. Cuomo added that 108 people have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital.

US President declares a national emergency

Flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, various doctors, and CEOs, Trump formally declared National Emergency with a monetary package of $50 Billion to deal with the Coronavirus crisis in the country. The National Emergency granted the Secretary of Health and Human Services sweeping new powers which included the ability to waive the restrictions on telehealth and federal license restrictions and allows doctors from other states to provide services in different states.

Immediately after three guests at a Mar-a-Lago event who have tested positive for COVID-19, Trump had been tested for the disease and has tested negative. As of date, the US has seen 7038 cases of positive cases and 97 total deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

