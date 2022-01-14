More Than One Crore People Performed Surya Namaskar Globally: Centre

The Ayush Ministry observed 'Surya Namaskar for vitality' on Friday in which more than one crore people from across the world, including India, performed the 'yoga asanas' to keep themselves safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement said.

The programme was launched virtually by Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and MoS for Ayush Munjapara Mahendrabhai as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

In his inaugural address, the Union minister said that sun worship is done through Surya Namaskar to improve physical and mental well-being.

Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga and Surya Namaskar are being promoted for the health of mankind, the minister said, according to the statement.

Munjapara said that research on Surya Namaskar has demonstrated that exercise builds immunity and keeps the body fit.

On this occasion, Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev and many other notable personalities joined the programme.

Ramdev said Yoga means to unite people and they were doing the same by uniting so many people to perform Surya Namaskar together.

Vasudev, the founder of Isha Foundation, said performing sun salutations daily improves physical and psychological health, the statement said.

Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) director Ishwar Basavareddy said Surya Namaskar plays a big role in strengthening the respiratory system.

Image: DD National