United States is manufacturing anti-Russian public opinion in order to approve any decision that may not be in favour of Russia at the NATO summit in Vilnius scheduled to be held between July 11-12, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday, according to Tass. Antonov slammed the "double standards" of the United States as he also criticised the Joe Biden administration's approach to the ongoing war in Ukraine's eastern flank.

"On the eve of the NATO Summit, the atmosphere in the US information landscape has heated up to the limit. Every possible effort is being made to prepare local public opinion for the acceptation of any anti-Russian decisions that will be taken in Vilnius in the coming days," said the Russian ambassador.

US bringing Russia and NATO under direct confrontation

Antonov further said that the security situation continues to degrade, as unfavourable outcomes at the summit will lead to a direct confrontation between Russia and the NATO countries over the conflict in Ukraine. "The decisions of the West are posing increasingly insurmountable obstacles to a way out of the acutest political and military crisis, fraught with the most serious consequences for international security," he stressed. The latter also emphasised that the American decision with regard to Russia and Ukraine continues to take the world by surprise.

"They are abundant. The more Americans are getting involved in the conflict in Ukraine, the more cynical their actions appear and the more dilapidated moral principles look," said Antonov, referring to the US' recent approval of cluster munitions to Ukraine. The United States, he stressed, is throwing cluster munitions into the Ukrainian crisis and "does not bother making any excuses." The US has been pushing rhetorics that it is necessary to defeat Russians.

Russian ambassador noted that the US had demonstrated indifference to the Ukraine military's abuses in the eastern Donbass for over eight years.