Musical Harmony And Multiculturalism To Shine At G20 Dinner, Says Chief Coordinator

The anticipation for India's moment in the global spotlight is building as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conducted a pre-summit press briefing to shed light on the upcoming G20 Summit. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, G20 chief coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, and other dignitaries addressed the media, collectively referring to India's presidency as a 'proud moment'.

A symphony of culture and tradition

In addition to the musical extravaganza, G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla noted that India's cultural traditions would be showcased in full glory at the dinner hosted by President Draupadi Murmu. He reiterated, "At the time of the dinner hosted tomorrow by our President, there will be a musical or song which will play in the background."

"It will also include musical traditions from every nature - whether it is Hindustani, Carnatic, Folk, or Bhajans, every aspect of music will be covered by these 77 musicians including young students, people who have some disabilities, people who are from different walks of life across our country. They will also be displaying very rare musical instruments," he added.

This vibrant fusion of musical traditions aims to showcase India's rich cultural diversity on the global stage, celebrating not only the nation's classical music but also its folk and contemporary musical heritage. The participation of young talents, individuals with disabilities, and representatives from diverse backgrounds underscores India's commitment to inclusivity and cultural harmony.

India welcomes the world

G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla highlighted the global significance of India's G20 presidency, stating, "We would have received a total of 100,000 visitors for our G20 presidency from over 125 nationalities, and for many of them, this has been a discovery of a new India. G20 Presidency will bring economic benefits to our country and our citizens.”

With visitors hailing from more than 125 different nations, India's G20 presidency has become a platform for diverse cultures to come together. Shringla emphasized the economic advantages this brings to the nation while highlighting that it has also served as an opportunity for the world to explore and appreciate India's unique blend of tradition and modernity.

As world leaders gather for the G20 Summit in India, the nation is poised to offer a unique blend of diplomacy and cultural richness, symbolizing its global leadership role and the vibrancy of its heritage. The summit promises not only crucial policy discussions but also an unforgettable celebration of India's rich multicultural tapestry.