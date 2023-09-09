Last Updated:

Namaste, Handshakes And Hugs As PM Modi Welcomes Global Leaders At G20 Summit; See Pics

The first day of the G20 kickstarted with the inclusion of a new member in the international body. India is hosting world leaders in New Delhi.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
G20 Summit
1/11
Image: X/@MEAIndia

The first day of the G20 kickstarted with the inclusion of African Union as a new member in the international body. India is hosting world leaders from around the globe in a two-day mega event. 

G20 Summit
2/11
Image: X/@jokowi

Leaders continue to land in New Delhi on Saturday to take part in the summit. The list included Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who wrapped up the ASEAN summit on Friday in Jakarta.

G20 Summit
3/11
Image: X/@MEAIndia

Multiple jets started stationing in the New Delhi airport. Some of the prominent who arrived on Saturday include the Crown Prince & PM of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, Germany's Olaf Scholz, etc. 

G20 Summit
4/11
Image: X/@MEAIndia

The Director General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, arrived in New Delhi on Saturday. 

G20 Summit
5/11
Image: X/@MEAIndia

The first session on day 1 of the summit was titled 'One Earth'. Prime Minister Modi gave opening remarks at the session, urging the member nations to ensure greater inclusivity. 

G20 Summit
6/11
Image: X/@MEAIndia

One of the key highlights of day one of the summit was the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20. India was one of the few countries that pushed for the Union's inclusion. 

G20 Summit
7/11
Image: X/@MEAIndia

The inclusion of the union enables more than 50 countries to assume an important position on the global stage. In the past, the African Union have remained under-represented in the global arena. 

G20 Summit
8/11
Image: ANI

Meanwhile, PM Modi welcomed a plethora of world leaders at the Bharat Mandapam, India's largest MICE destination. The list of leaders included US President Joe Biden, Italy's PM Georgia Meloni, etc. 

G20 Summit
9/11
Image: ANI

Breaking away from the tradition, Brazilian President Lula De Silva was the only leader who arrived at Bharat Mandapam with his spouse Rosângela da Silva. 

G20 Summit
10/11
Image: ANI

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin was being represented by the country's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

G20 Summit
11/11
Image: ANI

PM Modi is scheduled to conduct multiple bilateral talks and chair several sessions during the summit. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead. 

