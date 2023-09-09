Namaste, Handshakes And Hugs As PM Modi Welcomes Global Leaders At G20 Summit; See Pics

Quick links:
The first day of the G20 kickstarted with the inclusion of African Union as a new member in the international body. India is hosting world leaders from around the globe in a two-day mega event.
Leaders continue to land in New Delhi on Saturday to take part in the summit. The list included Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who wrapped up the ASEAN summit on Friday in Jakarta.
Multiple jets started stationing in the New Delhi airport. Some of the prominent who arrived on Saturday include the Crown Prince & PM of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, Germany's Olaf Scholz, etc.
The first session on day 1 of the summit was titled 'One Earth'. Prime Minister Modi gave opening remarks at the session, urging the member nations to ensure greater inclusivity.
One of the key highlights of day one of the summit was the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20. India was one of the few countries that pushed for the Union's inclusion.
The inclusion of the union enables more than 50 countries to assume an important position on the global stage. In the past, the African Union have remained under-represented in the global arena.
Meanwhile, PM Modi welcomed a plethora of world leaders at the Bharat Mandapam, India's largest MICE destination. The list of leaders included US President Joe Biden, Italy's PM Georgia Meloni, etc.
Breaking away from the tradition, Brazilian President Lula De Silva was the only leader who arrived at Bharat Mandapam with his spouse Rosângela da Silva.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin was being represented by the country's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.