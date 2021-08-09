Chairing the UN Security Council open debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security — A Case for International Cooperation”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday listed down five basic principles. The five principles include- free maritime trade sans barriers, settlement of maritime disputes on the basis of international law only, responsible connectivity, unity in combating maritime threats, and preservation of maritime environment resources. "I hope on the basis of these five principles, the roadmap for maritime security can be formed," PM Modi said, becoming the first Prime Minister of India to chair such a meeting at the apex body of the United Nations. India is the rotating President of the body for the months of August and September, amid its 2-year stint as part of the UNSC.

PM Modi introduces India's vision of 'SAGAR'

He also took the opportunity to introduce India's vision of SAGAR. "We want to make an inclusive framework on maritime security in our region on the vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region). This vision is for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain," PM Modi said at a UNSC High-Level Open Debate said.

Apart from him, several heads of state and governments of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) member states, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin, along with high-level briefers from the UN system and key regional organizations, are also attending the meeting, as per information provided by the Ministry of External Affairs.

While the UNSC has discussed maritime security in the past and adopted resolutions on certain aspects, this time India has addressed various dimensions of the issue in a holistic manner and through international cooperation. India has a long history in terms of maritime trade, dating back to medieval times when the sub-continent's GDP accounted for over half of the world's total output.

The open debate is expected to have a discussion on issues like piracy, use of the seas to conduct crimes, narcotics trafficking, psychotropic substances, use of firearms, and illegal fishing as these issues have implications for the livelihood and security of coastal communities, international trade, and energy security, as per officials.

India at UNSC

India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1. It is India’s seventh term on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member. India has previously been a member of the UN Security Council in 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, and 1991-92.

Following its election to the global body, India said that it will promote responsible and inclusive solutions to international peace and security and would pitch for a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.