NASA's New Animated Video Shows Massive Distribution Of Microplastics Floating In Oceans

NASA has released a shocking video that shows the distribution of microplastics in the ocean at a massive scale. According to the agency, the animated video was created after researchers from the University of Michigan (UM) collected data using eight microsatellites that are part of the Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System (CYGNSS) mission.

Launched in 2016 at a cost of $157 million, the CYGNSS mission is meant for studying natural phenomena like hurricanes.

Researchers used satellite data to detect and track masses of plastic floating in the ocean. https://t.co/7HPmdtA5eI pic.twitter.com/LDAM4ymhC9 — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) December 4, 2021

South China Sea, Central American coasts most polluted

The video was made by compiling data collected across all the oceans in the world between April 2017 to September 2018. As per the image below, released by NASA, the South China Sea along with the coasts of Central America and the Gulf of Thailand have the highest concentration of microplastics. However, this does not mean that the polluted regions are the ones that are a cause for pollution as the plastics are carried away by ocean currents and then get deposited at the coasts and other parts of the ocean.

(Image: @NASAEarth/Twitter)

8 million tons of plastic enter oceans every year: NASA

According to NASA's Earth Observatory, about eight million tons of plastic flow from rivers and beaches into the ocean every year which are then broken down by waves and sunlight into small microplastics. Explaining the process of tracking the microplastics, NASA said that the radio signals from GPS satellites reflect off the ocean surface, which is then deflected by the CYGNSS satellites.

These signals are then analysed by scientists to measure the roughness of the ocean surface. The sea surface is less rough than usual and the waves are dampened when there is plastic or other debris near the ocean surface.

Chris Ruf, principal investigator of the CYGNSS mission and one of the authors of the research said:

"In cleaner waters, there’s a high degree of agreement between ocean roughness and wind speed. But as you head into the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, you see a bigger discrepancy between wind speed measurements and the roughness of the surface."

Meanwhile, the agency revealed that its Interagency Implementation and Advanced Concepts Team (IMPACT) is preparing to use machine learning to detect ocean debris and plastics in an innovative way.

(Image: @NASAEarth/Twitter)