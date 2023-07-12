NATO Blasts China, Says PRC's 'malicious Hybrid & Cyber Operations' Harm Alliance Security

Amid the rising tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) issued a statement on China’s growing assertiveness in the region. In a joint communique released on Tuesday, the Western Alliance said that China’s growing assertiveness and coercive policy are emerging as a challenge to the values of the international body. The joint statement was released on the sidelines of NATO summit which was held in Vilnius, Lithuania.

“The People’s Republic of China’s stated ambitions and coercive policies challenge our interests, security and values. The PRC employs a broad range of political, economic, and military tools to increase its global footprint and project power while remaining opaque about its strategy, intentions and military build-up,” the communique reads. “The PRC’s malicious hybrid and cyber operations and its confrontational rhetoric and disinformation target Allies and harm Alliance security. The PRC seeks to control key technological and industrial sectors, critical infrastructure, and strategic materials and supply chains. It uses its economic leverage to create strategic dependencies and enhance its influence,” it added. However, the Western alliance made it clear that it will still keep its doors for communications open. Despite this assurance, the remarks by the western alliance did not bore well with Beijing.

China lambasts the Communique

After the statement came to light, Beijing accused NATO of “misrepresenting” its policies. China’s diplomatic mission to the European Union (EU) condemned the announcement and stated that NATO is “deliberately discrediting” the country, Sputnik reported. “The content of the communique related to China ignores the basic facts, arbitrarily distorts China's position and policy and deliberately discredits the PRC," the mission said in a statement. It further made it clear that Bejing “strongly opposes and rejects,” such insinuations. On Tuesday, NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg mentioned that the member nations are determined to jointly counter China’s growing influence and military prowess.

The diplomatic mission strongly opposed NATO’s "eastward expansion" into the Asia-Pacific. It accused the Western alliance of having hegemonic motives. "Its expansionist ambitions and hegemonic motives are glaringly evident. By repeatedly declaring itself as a nuclear-armed alliance in the communique, NATO only exacerbates regional tensions, which China is deeply concerned about," the statement noted.