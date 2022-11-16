NATO, G7 Nations Offer Full Support As Poland Investigates Missile Strike

Following the latest missile strike in Poland, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) nations in a joint statement on Wednesday backed Warsaw's probe into the missile launch close to the Ukrainian border. According to a release from the White House, the global leaders have offered their “full support for and assistance with Poland’s ongoing investigation.” They have talked about the explosion that happened in eastern Poland. As the inquiry develops, they agreed to keep in close contact to decide the best course of action.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, the leaders of Canada, the European Commission, the European Council, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as the United States convened and issued the joined statement.

As per the statement, the leaders stated, “We condemn the barbaric missile attacks that Russia perpetrated on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure on Tuesday.”

NATO and G7 leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine

Furthermore, the leader emphasised that they reaffirm their unwavering support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the midst of ongoing Russian aggression. They also reiterate their willingness to continue holding Russia responsible for its blatant attacks on Ukrainian communities. Besides this, the statement read, “We all express our condolences to the families of the victims in Poland and Ukraine.”

Early on Wednesday, Poland informed that a missile built in Russia had landed in Poland's eastern region, killing two people in the explosion. This has been considered to be the first time Russian weaponry has landed on a NATO nation since the invasion of Ukraine. Furthermore, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the strike as "a very significant escalation" of the conflict.

In the meantime, the NATO envoys were summoned to an urgent conference by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to address the developments in Poland near the Ukrainian border. The circumstances of the attack, such as whether there may have been a targeting error or if Ukrainian missile defences may have diverted the missile, were not discussed in Poland's statement.

According to a PTI report, Russia would run the danger of entangling the 30-nation alliance in the fight at a time when it is already trying to repel Ukrainian forces if it had purposefully targeted Poland. According to Polish media, the strike occurred in a grain drying facility in the village of Przewodów, which is close to the Ukrainian border.

Furthermore, as per a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry, "any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border" were not carried out by Russian forces, and images of alleged damage "have nothing to do" with Russian weaponry. According to the administration, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau called the Russian ambassador and "demanded immediate detailed explanations."

(Image: AP)