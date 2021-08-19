NATO Secretary-General Calls For 'extraordinary Virtual Meeting' On Afghanistan Crisis

Secretary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), General Jens Stoltenberg, has called for a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of all member states to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

In a Twitter statement, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the “extraordinary” meeting would be held on August 20 to continue coordination on providing aid to Afghanistan and discuss a “common approach” to the crisis that has emerged. On Sunday, Islamist fundamentalist group Taliban took over Kabul, triggering panic and chaos with people looking out for ways to escape the extremists’ ultra- austere rule.

I have convened an extraordinary virtual meeting of #NATO Foreign Ministers this Friday 20 August to continue our close coordination & discuss our common approach on #Afghanistan. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) August 18, 2021

NATO warns Taliban

The Taliban must not let Afghanistan become a breeding ground for terrorism again, NATO said on Tuesday, warning that the alliance still held the military power to strike any terrorism group from a distance. The Taliban, during its 1996-2001 regime, had provided safe haven to Al Qaeda and other terror outfits. Now, with the Sunni fundamentalists regaining power, fears of Afghanistan becoming a terror launchpad once again have crept in.

Addressing reporters, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg asserted that those who had seized power in Afghanistan now had the onus to ensure that “international terrorists do not regain a foothold”. However, he also warned that if in case that does not happen, then NATO was well equipped to launch strikes on terrorists despite its absence on Afghan soil. It is imperative to note that the presence of Al Qaeda in Afghanistan was the main reason behind NATO expanding its military operations beyond Europe and stationing troops in Central Asia.

"We have the capabilities to strike terrorist groups from a distance if we see that terrorist groups again try to establish themselves and plan, organise attacks against NATO allies and their countries," he added.

Taliban takeover

As the USA decided to withdraw its troops after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, the Taliban launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. While Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday, forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to escape the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, and Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, strengthening the Taliban's stronghold. Finally, on Sunday, as US troops evacuated all their diplomats, fleeing via helicopters, the Taliban held talks with the Ghani government and took over Kabul along with the Afghan military.

