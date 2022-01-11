New COVID Vaccines Required To Prevent Transmission Amid Omicron Spike, Opine WHO Experts

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday stated that to combat the new emerging COVID variants, repeating the original booster doses of COVID was not a 'viable strategy'. According to WHO experts, a new COVID jab is required to better protect against transmission.

"Covid-19 vaccines that have high impact on prevention of infection and transmission, in addition to the prevention of severe disease and death, are needed and should be developed," the World Health Organisation's Technical Advisory Group on Covid-19 Vaccine Composition said in a statement.

WHO on Omicron and COVID booster dose

Earlier in December, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus stated, "Since the emergence of COVID, 1.8 million deaths were recorded in 2020 and 3.5 million in 2021, but the actual number is much higher. There are also millions of people dealing with long-term consequences from the virus".

He further informed that the new COVID variants, Delta and Omicron, are causing spikes in hospitalizations and deaths. Stressing that transmission of Omicron is a “highly concerned” matter, the WHO chief said, "The more transmissible Omicron, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases".

Speaking of a booster dose of the COVID vaccine, Tedro mentioned the low-income countries might again fall short of COVID vaccines if boosters are provided in rich countries. He called on leaders of wealthy and developed countries and vaccine manufacturers to reach 70 per cent goral by July by working as a team.

WHO Chief said, “This is the time to rise above short-term nationalism and protect populations and economies against future variants by ending global vaccine inequity”. “We have 185 days to the finish line of achieving 70 per cent by the start of July 2022. And the clock starts now”, he added.

The Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC) is established by WHO with an aim to review and assess the public health implications of emerging SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern (VOC). This will be done based on COVID-19 vaccine performance. The Technical Advisory Group will further provide recommendations to WHO on COVID-19 vaccine composition, as per requirement.

(Image: PTI)