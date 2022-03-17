New COVID Variant Detected In Israel; Know All About Symptoms And Treatment

After Israel reported two cases of a new COVID mutation, a combination of the Omicron variant and the BA.2 “stealth” Omicron variant, the world is unsure how to react to this new development. In 2021, the most transmissible variant of SARS-CoV-2, Omicron, was detected in South Africa. Here is all we know about the new COVID variant raising alarms across the world.

All about new COVID variant reported in Israel

BA.1 and BA.2 are the two sub-variants of Omicron which are combined to form the new strain. Two Israeli patients have tested positive for the new variant. But the severity of the disease is not known as there is no name for the new variant yet.

As per the reports, both the patients have reported mild symptoms including fever, headaches, and muscular dystrophy. Both the patients are teenagers and did not require any special medical intervention.

According to Israel's health ministry, there is no answer regarding the origin of the new COVID variant as the research concerning the same is yet to be concluded. So far, it is learned that the new strain might have infected the passengers before they boarded the flight, health ministry director-general Nachman Ash had said.

Israeli health experts have said that combined strains infection is common and this occurs when there are two viruses in the same cell. The virus in the cell will multiply and exchange genetic material further creating a new virus.

What is Stealth Omicron?

The report of Stealth Omicron in Israel has put the country on high alert than the combination of Omicron and stealth Omicron. In early March, Health Ministry officials had expressed concerns about the spread of BA.2 and as an increasing share of this variant was reported in Israel. Since the first confirmation of the case in late January, in Europe, the Stealth Omicron has become the leading strain behind new Coronavirus infections in at least 18 countries. Scientists have referred to the stealth Omicron as the 'subvariant' of Omicron as it shares similar characteristics with its parent strain.

It is learned that people with an initial case of Omicron have the chance to get infected with Stealth Omicron but vaccines appear to be effective in treating the infection.

Image: Pixabay/Representative