In the grand mosaic of international diplomacy, the G20 summit held in New Delhi provided a platform for world leaders to converge on critical global issues. However, behind the scenes, the negotiations that led to the adoption of the New Delhi declaration were described by European Union officials as "cumbersome." Despite the intricacies, the EU expressed satisfaction with the final text, hailing it as a positive step towards achieving peace in Ukraine.

The European Union, represented by officials familiar with the negotiations, lauded the Indian leadership for its role in the process, calling it a "wonderful job." The New Delhi declaration, in particular, drew praise as a potential "stepping stone" towards bringing peace to Ukraine. This declaration, which emphasizes G20 countries' commitment to working together for a "just, and durable peace" in Ukraine, holds promise for future diplomatic endeavors.

What does the declaration say?

The declaration reads, "We will unite in our endeavor to address the adverse impact of the war on the global economy and welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine that will uphold all the purposes and principles of the UN Charter for the promotion of peaceful, friendly, and good neighborly relations among nations in the spirit of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'."

EU hopes Brazill, the next G20 president, will carry forwards the gains

The European Union official expressed hope that Brazil, the incoming G20 presidency, would carry forward the matter and continue to prioritize peace efforts in Ukraine.

Turning to another pressing matter, the EU official expressed disappointment over the lack of progress on the Black Sea grain deal, highlighting that Russia had not shown interest in the initiative. The deal, aimed at enhancing regional cooperation and trade, has been met with silence from the Russian side.

On a more optimistic note, the EU official discussed the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor. This significant initiative, still in the works, could reshape trade dynamics in a post-pandemic world order. The corridor aims to connect Europe with Asia, fostering trade flows from South East Asia to the Gulf, West Asia, and Europe. This strategic route is poised to grant India substantial economic advantages while creating opportunities in logistics and transportation sectors.

As the world navigates through complex diplomatic waters, the G20 summit and the New Delhi declaration stand as markers of international cooperation, and the India-Middle East-Europe corridor emerges as a beacon of economic opportunity and connectivity in the evolving global landscape.

(With ANI inputs)