New QUAD To Hold First Meet In Dubai Soon, Focus On Infra Cooperation: Israel Ambassador

Nearly two months after its formation, the new QUAD comprising India, the USA, the UAE, and Israel is expected to hold its first meeting in Dubai. According to Israel's ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, foreign Ministers of the four countries had given a nod to their first-ever QUAD meet which would be centred around creating cooperation on infrastructure.

India had teamed up with the United States, United Arab Emirates, and Israel in October, this year to establish a new quadrilateral economic forum to deal with climate change, energy, and maritime security. Similar to the original Quadrilateral Security Dialogue of India-US-Australia-Japan, this new quad engages India and US' cooperation against instability.

The meeting of the new QUAD members would be held in Dubai soon, Gilon disclosed.

"I think that soon there will be a meeting at least of the 4 parties- UAE, India, Israel, and the US. As the foreign ministers agreed, so it's supposed to be in Dubai. The idea is to create cooperation on infrastructure with private companies of the four countries," Naor Gilon told news agency ANI on Saturday.

New QUAD formed against backdrop of the success of Abraham accords

India's QUAD deal came against the backdrop of the historic success of the 'Abraham accords' which normalised Israel-UAE ties. The Middle East coalition, facilitated by the then-US President Donald Trump, was finalised in August 2020, after the UAE forged ties with Israel and US, recognising the Jewish state for the first time.

When US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met in Washington to mark one year of the path-breaking agreement, a week later India was added to the trilateral mix marking the emergence of a new QUAD.

A statement by US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the four foreign ministers “discussed expanding economic and political cooperation in the Middle East and Asia, including through trade, combating climate change, energy cooperation, and increasing maritime security" along with "people-to-people ties in technology and science".

While the old QUAD between India-US-Australia-Japan placed specific importance on the instabilities in the Indo-pacific region, the new QUAD aims to counter instabilities in the Middle East. It was also reported, that like the original QUAD, the new QUAD would also counter China's 'expansionist' ambitions, especially in the West Asian region.