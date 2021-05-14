Nicholas Wade: WHO Under China's Sway; Xi Govt Controlled Probe Panel To Get Hollow Win

British author and journalist Nicholas Wade, whose article on the origin of the COVID-19 outbreak created ripples around the world, has now claimed that the World Health Organisation is ‘far too much’ under the influence of China.

Commenting on the investigation led by WHO on the origins of Coronavirus earlier this year, Nicholas Wade said that the global health body has been 'under too much of Chinese influence'. He alleged that the Chinese government had control over the WHO panel members who were appointed to visit Wuhan and investigate the origins of the virus.

"The Chinese government bought themselves a propaganda victory. It was a very hollow victory that was blown back on them because when the WHO went to Beijing, they came back saying that laboratory escape of the virus is impossible. Yet they brought back no evidence of natural emergence scenario,” the author said.

Wade further pointed out that even after 15 months of the pandemic, Chinese authorities had failed to give any evidence to find either the original bat population, or the intermediate species to which SARS2 might have jumped, or any serological evidence that any Chinese population had ever been exposed to the virus prior to December 2019.

“China failed to come up with a single shred of evidence in favour of the natural occurrence of COVID-19. I think it is safe to say that the WHO has been under China’s influence. It is now becoming clear to people. They are now giving more serious consideration to the alternate hypothesis that it escaped from the Wuhan lab."

What is the way forward?

Suggesting a way forward, Nicholas Wade called on the scientists from all countries to unite and present a report on the existing scenario. Wade suggested that the global community could counter China's claims of the natural emergence of SARS2 and instead assert that it was lab manufactured. He added that then the 'ball would be put in China's court' to prove to the world otherwise, as he noted that China had sealed off all databases to possibly prevent any leak. The British journalist pitched to leave it up to China to prove that SARS2 had emerged naturally and not otherwise by providing scientific evidence and therefore, regain global trust.