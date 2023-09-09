Nirmala Sitharaman Hosts Dinner For G20 Finance Ministers Ahead Of G20 Summit

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman organised a dinner for Finance Ministers of the G20 countries and the heads of international organisations on September 8. The official dinner was hosted ahead of the leaders' summit in Delhi, reported ANI. Internal Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala also attended the dinner.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the office of Nirmala Sitharaman wrote, "Smt @nsitharaman hosted the #G20 Finance Ministers and Heads of International Organisations over dinner ahead of the #G20 #LeadersSummit in New Delhi. @g20org #G20India." With the tweet, Sitharaman's office has also shared some of the beautiful moments on the social media platform.

Bilateral meetings begun at G20 Summit

This would be the first-ever G20 Summit in India and will be held at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The event is spread out in two days September 9 and 10. Leaders from around the world have landed at Delhi airport and are looking forward to attending the G20 Summit. Upon arrival in Delhi for the G20 Summit, foreign delegates were greeted warmly with beautiful dances showcasing Indian culture, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism that the summit would pave the way for human-centric and inclusive growth. The majority of the leaders around the world have arrived in Delhi while others taking part in the summit would be in the national capital by Saturday morning.

The bilateral meetings on the sideline of the G20 summit have already begun as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met in New Delhi today. They discussed the groundwork for the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit scheduled for September 9-10.

The meeting centred on G20 priorities and explored avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two democratic nations to tackle pressing global economic and financial challenges. Further, the two also discussed fostering international collaboration. Ministry of Finance posted on X, “Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Secretary Janet Yellen discussed key G20 priorities and bilateral cooperation between the two democracies to address pressing global economic and financial issues”.