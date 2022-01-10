Novavax & SII Complete Submission For EUA Of 'Covovax' To South African Drug Regulator

Biotechnology company Novavax announced on Monday that along with its partner Serum Institute of India (SII), they have completed submission for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of their protein-based COVID vaccine - Covovax - to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) (Drug regulator of South Africa).

In an official press release, the President and Chief Executive Officer Stanley C. Erck stated, "Novavax is thankful for our long-standing history of partnership in South Africa to advance much-needed vaccines. This is exemplified by the country's vital role in the Phase 2b clinical trial and booster study of our protein-based COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax and Serum Institute remain focused on delivering the COVID-19 vaccine - built on well-understood technology - where it is needed most. We look forward to SAHPRA's review and, if authorized, delivering the vaccine to help South Africa control the pandemic."

Recently, Novavax received authorisations of the COVID vaccine in more than 170 countries, including the European Union and EUA from the World Health Organization (WHO). The vaccine by Novavax & SII vaccine - Covovax recently received EUA in India, Indonesia and the Philippines. It is currently under review in several other regulatory agencies around the world.

Last month, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Novavax’s recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine.

What is COVOVAX?

The Covovax is a protein-based vaccine manufactured from the genetic sequence of the first strain of COVID-19. It was created using recombinant nanoparticle technology and formulated with Novavax's Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralising antibodies. As per the phase 3 trial conducted in the UK, it demonstrated an overall efficacy of 89.7% and 86.3% efficacy against the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant. However, the results of the phase 3 trials in the US and Mexico showed an overall 90.4% efficacy and 100% efficacy against moderate and severe COVID. Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine is packaged as a ready-to-use liquid formulation in a vial containing 10 doses. The vaccination regimen calls for two 0.5 ml doses (5 mcg antigen and 50 mcg Matrix-M adjuvant) given intramuscularly 21 days apart.

