NSA Meet: Kazakhstan Calls For Concrete Action, Stresses Need To Expand Aid To Afghanistan

On Wednesday, Karim Massimov, Chairman of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee (NSC), expressed concern over the current situation in Afghanistan, saying that the social and economic position of Afghans is deteriorating and that the nation is suffering a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban's takeover. While speaking at a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by India, Massimov stressed the need of expanding humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country. "We are concerned about the prevailing situation in Afghanistan. The social and economic situation of Afghans is deteriorating and the country is facing a humanitarian crisis. It's high time to increase humanitarian assistance," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to Massimov, the stabilisation of Afghanistan necessitates the efforts of the entire international community, as it is critical to take concrete action to bring peace to the region. Kazakhstan's NSC chief also stated that the situation in the country has remained unstable since the Taliban took power in the month of August. There are numerous roadblocks in building an effective government, and the terrorist groups are ramping up their operations, remarked Massimov.

Ajit Doval, India's National Security Advisor, presided over the NSA-level meeting in New Delhi. It was attended by NSAs from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Russia.

Dialogue focuses on promoting peace, security, and stability in Afghanistan

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the countries will assess the security situation in the region in light of recent developments in Afghanistan. The ministry further stated that dialogue would focus on strategies to address current security challenges and assist Afghans in promoting peace, security, and stability. The ongoing meeting is the first major conference hosted by Doval for fellow NSAs as the neighbouring countries gather to discuss the Afghanistan situation. However, China had previously stated that it will not be attending the security dialogue citing "scheduling reasons." Besides, Pakistan had also turned down India's invitation to attend the dialogue.

It is worth mentioning here that the situation in Afghanistan saw a complete reversal, with the Taliban coming to power as US soldiers departed after a two-decade conflict and Afghan troops trained by them melted away. The meeting comes two weeks after an Indian delegation met with a Taliban mission led by Afghanistan's interim government's Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi in Moscow. During the meeting, both sides expressed readiness to deliver considerable humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country.

