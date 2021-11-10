NSA Meet: Russia Committed Towards Peace In Afghanistan, Says Nikolai Patrushev

Two months after the Taliban took control of Kabul, India on Wednesday organised the third edition of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue to discuss the prevailing situation in Afghanistan. Ajit Doval, India's National Security Advisor (NSA), is chairing the conference in the national capital, with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Iran, Russia, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are at attendance. Emphasizing that Afghanistan is facing a number of issues, Russia said that the multilateral meetings will help in discussing issues linked to the developments in the war-torn country; counter challenges, threats emanating from the country, and establish long-lasting peace in the country.

"Today Afghanistan is in a very dire situation. We are ready to work together with all the countries to find solutions to make peace in the region," said Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia. He also hoped that today's dialogue will yield fruitful results. Earlier in the month of September, Patrushev visited India and emphasised Moscow's determination to strengthen coordination in the field of regional stability, especially in Afghanistan.

Secretary of the #Russia'n Security Council Nikolai Patrushev at the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on #Afghanistan. Full video here ➡️ https://t.co/TBLgJb8Twi pic.twitter.com/TWmsoLWggq — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) November 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Doval called for greater cooperation, contact, and coordination among regional countries on the Afghan issue. "We are meeting today to discuss the matters relating to Afghanistan. We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," Doval said. He further added, "This is a time for close consultation amongst us greater cooperation and interaction and coordination amongst the regional countries. I am confident that our deliberation will be productive useful and will contribute to helping the people of Afghanistan and will enhance our collective security."

NSA meeting was announced to focus on UNSC Resolution 2593

It should be mentioned here that the NSA meeting was announced by India to focus on UNSC Resolution 2593, which was passed during India's presidency of the council. It emphasised no spillover of radicalization and terror from Afghanistan. The ongoing meeting is the first major conference hosted by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval for fellow NSAs as the neighbouring countries come together to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. However, China had earlier informed that it will not be attending the security dialogue due to "scheduling reasons". Pakistan had also turned down India's invitation to attend the dialogue.

