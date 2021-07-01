Number Of Migrant Workers Increased By 5 Million Since 2017: ILO Report

The COVID-19 pandemic and increased global industrialisation have impacted the world's economy by the shift in workers crossing borders in search of employment. As per a recent report by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the number of international migrant workers globally has risen to 169 million, a rise of 3% since 2017. Also, there has been an increase in the share of youth migrant workers (aged 15-24) by almost 2%, or 3.2 million, since 2017.

International migration of workers due to COVID-19

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the baseless situation of international migrant workers by increasing the number from 164 to 169 million.

The migrant workers' situation due to the pandemic crisis has intensified their vulnerabilities, particularly for women migrant workers, who are over-represented in low-paid and low-skilled jobs. Women migrant workers have restricted access to social protection and fewer options for support services.

Manuela Tomei, Director of the ILO Conditions of Work and Equality Department, informed, “The pandemic has exposed the precariousness of their situation. Migrant workers are often first to be laid-off, they experience difficulties in accessing treatment and they are often excluded from national COVID-19 policy responses".

Due to high youth employment rates in many developing countries, the share of youth among international migrant workers has increased, from 8.3 per cent in 2017 to 10.0 per cent in 2019. High-income countries like Europe and Central Asia, the Americas host 63.3 per cent of all migrant workers.

According to ILO's 2018 report, migrant workers accounted for approximately 59 per cent of the world’s international migrant population in 2017. Factors like economic inequalities, seeking employment, or both contribute to the motive to cross borders to work, rising labour migration.

International labour standards

Migrant workers contribute to their host country's economy and send their remuneration home, boosting the economy of their country of origin too. But, some unskilled migrant workers are vulnerable to the violence of human trafficking. To ensure the protection and management of migrant workers flow, ILO standards on migration provide tools for both countries of origin and destination. Some of the tolls include the Migration for Employment Convention (Revised), 1949, and Migrant Workers (Supplementary Provisions) Convention, 1975.

