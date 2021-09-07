Om Birla Appeals Countries To Participate In Equal Distribution Of COVID Vaccines

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on September 7, Tuesday, participated in the inaugural session of the Fifth World Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments (5WCSP) in Vienna. While speaking at the Interactive General Debate on the topic, "The global response to the COVID-19 pandemic challenges and multilateralism’s ability to deliver for the people", the parliamentarian affirmed that the countries need to learn lessons from the pandemic and appealed to the nations to participate in the equal distribution of vaccines.

Have a look at the speech delivered by Om Birla:

Participated in Interactive General Debate on 'The global response to the COVID-19 pandemic challenges and multilateralism's ability to deliver for the people' at the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, in Vienna, today. #5WCSP@UN @IPUparliament pic.twitter.com/YEdeuQs3nh — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) September 7, 2021



During the event, Birla warned countries to get ready for the newer COVID variants and advocated sharing the research and other resources related to the deadly virus. "As more variants of the virus are expected, we need to ensure that vaccines are distributed equitably and there is an enhanced push for global and national reforms to make a more just and equal world," Birla said during the event. Sharing the splendid work done by India during the pandemic, he said India arranged prompt humanitarian assistance and relief operations nad medical equipment to over 150 countries.

"India has embarked on the world’s largest free-of-cost vaccination drive with an ambitious target of inoculating 900 million citizens by Dec. 2021. India has arranged prompt humanitarian assistance and supplied medicines and equipment to over 150 countries," added Birla.

Birla also meet his Guyana counterpart and held discussion to elaborate trade

Earlier today, the parliamentarian took to the microblogging site and informed about his meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Guyana, Manzoor Nadir. According to his tweet, both of them discussed the civilizational and cultural bonds shared by both countries. Both the counterparts discussed ways to enhance engagement in trade and development. "Heartening to know about their love for Indian movies!," Birla tweeted after the meeting.

On Tuesday, the Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Birla reached Vienna to attend the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament. The Indian delegation was received by India's Ambassador to Austria Jaideep Mazumder. "The World Conference of Speakers of Parliament is held regularly every five years with the goal to reinforce the parliamentary dimension of global governance. Sri @JaideepMazumder, Ambassador of India to Austria, Montenegro & Holy See, welcomed the Indian delegation at the airport," according to a tweet by Indian Embassy in Austria. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was accompanied by Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh and other senior officers.

