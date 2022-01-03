Last Updated:

Covid Vaccination For Teens: India Vaccinates Over 40 Lakh Children On Day 1

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, on Sunday convened a meeting to review public health preparedness and vaccination progress with Ministers of State and Union Territories. While stressing strict compliance to COVID appropriate behaviour, the Centre underlined before the State and Union Territories that Test, Track, Treat, and Vaccination is the primary Mantra.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Omicron, COVID-19, India

Image: Shutterstock/PTI

pointer
22:59 IST, January 3rd 2022
NCP MLA and Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Rohit Pawar tests COVID-19 positive

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Rohit Pawar has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

pointer
22:54 IST, January 3rd 2022
Punjab reports 419 new COVID-19 cases; 3,071 children administered vaccine on day 1

Punjab reports 419 new COVID19 cases on Monday. Active cases stand at 1,741. Additionally, 3,071 children were administered the Covaxin on the first day of vaccination for children in the 15-17 age group.

pointer
22:31 IST, January 3rd 2022
Assam reported 351 new cases and 2 deaths today; Active cases 1,270

 

pointer
22:06 IST, January 3rd 2022
2 inmates, 6 staff test COVID positive in different jails of Tihar

Two inmates and six staff have tested positive for Covid-19 in different jails of Tihar. The last positive case detected was in July 2021: Prison officials

pointer
21:47 IST, January 3rd 2022
West Bengal reports 6,078 fresh COVID cases; 13 deaths today

 

pointer
21:40 IST, January 3rd 2022
54,443 children from Jammu and Kashmir receive COVID-19 vaccine on day 1

54,443 children from the age group of 15-18 got their first jab of the COVID19 vaccine in Jammu and Kashmir on Day 1 of the vaccination drive. J&K has an eligible population of 8.33 Lakh in the age group 15-18 years and is aiming to complete the first dose in 10 days. The vaccination drive was launched today by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu.

pointer
21:12 IST, January 3rd 2022
Maharashtra reports 12,160 fresh cases and 11 deaths

 

pointer
21:12 IST, January 3rd 2022
At 1,259, Gujarat sees highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases after 7 months

Gujarat on Monday reported 1,259 new coronavirus positive cases, the highest single-day rise after the last seven months, taking the total number of infections to 8,35,028, the state health department said.

pointer
20:57 IST, January 3rd 2022
Chhattisgarh: 38 CRPF jawans tested COVID-19 positive

38 jawans of CRPF camp at Temelwada in Chhattisgarh's Chintagufa test positive for COVID19 during antigen testing. All infected jawans quarantined at the camp barracks: CMHO Sukma

pointer
20:35 IST, January 3rd 2022
'Congrats to all my young friends': PM Narendra Modi after 40 lakh children vaccinated on day 1

"Today we have taken an important step forward in protecting our youth against COVID-19. Congrats to all my young friends between the age group of 15-18 who got vaccinated. Congrats to their parents as well. I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days!" PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

 

pointer
20:32 IST, January 3rd 2022
'Well done Young India': Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after over 40 lakh teens vaccinated

 

pointer
20:14 IST, January 3rd 2022
India vaccinates over 40 lakh children in the 15-17 age group

Big achievement in India's vaccination drive as over 40 lakh children between the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on day-1 of vaccine for kids programme till 8 pm, as per CoWin portal.

 

pointer
20:04 IST, January 3rd 2022
20,998 Children vaccinated in Delhi till 6 pm

 

pointer
19:44 IST, January 3rd 2022
COVID-19: Mumbai reports 8,082 new infections & 2 deaths

 

pointer
19:16 IST, January 3rd 2022
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's family member and staff member test COVID positive

 

pointer
19:03 IST, January 3rd 2022
Over 37.84 lakh teens vaccinated so far on day 1 of COVID-19 vaccination for children

Over 37.84 lakh children have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses across states/UTs till 7 pm on the first day of the inoculation drive of those in the age group of 15 to 18 years on Monday.

 

pointer
18:35 IST, January 3rd 2022
Karnataka: Over 3.8 lakh teens vaccinated till 5.30 pm

 

pointer
18:24 IST, January 3rd 2022
Kerala reports 2,560 new cases, 30 deaths

2,560 new cases, 30 deaths and 2,150 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Monday. The active cases stand at 19,359, the state government said.

pointer
18:04 IST, January 3rd 2022
Uttar Pradesh logs 572 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh reports 572 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, active cases stands at 2,261. The hospitalization rate is low: Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad

pointer
17:55 IST, January 3rd 2022
Schools for classes 10 & 12 will continue with Covid19 protocols in Mumbai: Additional Commissioner, BMC

Schools for classes 10 & 12 will continue with Covid19 protocols. Students of classes 9 to 12 can come to the school to receive vaccination: Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

pointer
17:55 IST, January 3rd 2022
Reaching out to all schools to participate in vaccination of children in 15-18 age group: Kolkata Mayor

We are approaching all schools to participate in the vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group. We have 37 vaccination centres where Covaxin is administered in the city: Kolkata Mayor and TMC leader Firhad Hakim

pointer
17:30 IST, January 3rd 2022
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel holds high-level emergency meeting to review Covid-19 situation

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel holds high-level emergency meeting to review Covid19 situation in the State, urges all the districts to be on alert and make all possible efforts to control the spread of the disease: CMO

pointer
17:08 IST, January 3rd 2022
Govt offices to shut biometric attendance amid COVID-19 surge

 

 

pointer
17:04 IST, January 3rd 2022
Goa reports 4 more Omicron cases

 

pointer
16:54 IST, January 3rd 2022
Delhi records 4,099 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours period

Delhi reports 4,099 fresh cases, one death in the last 24 hours/ The active caseload is at 10,986 and the positivity rate at 6.46%.

 

pointer
16:47 IST, January 3rd 2022
66 people test positive for COVID-19 on Cordelia cruise ship

66 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed onboard the Cordelia cruise ship that left Mumbai for Goa. It is currently harboured near the Mormugao Port cruise terminal, Vasco.

pointer
16:32 IST, January 3rd 2022
Over 29.22 lakh teens vaccinated so far on day 1 of COVID-19 vaccination for children

Over 29.22 lakh children have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses across states/UTs till 4 pm on the first day of the inoculation drive of those in the age group of 15 to 18 years on Monday.

pointer
16:06 IST, January 3rd 2022
Centre calls reports of expired vaccines being administered in India misleading

Media reports alleging that expired vaccines are being administered in India under its national COVID-19 vaccination programme are false and misleading and based on incomplete information: Government of India

pointer
15:48 IST, January 3rd 2022
Film director and producer Ekta Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Ekta Kapoor has tested positive for Covid19. In an Instagram post, she said, “Despite taking all precautions I have tested #covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

 

pointer
14:48 IST, January 3rd 2022
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur launches state-wide COVID-19 vaccination campaign for 15-18 years

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur launches state-wide COVID-19 vaccination campaign for 15-18 years age group from Mandi:

 

Tags: Omicron, COVID-19, Coronavirus
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND