Covid Vaccination For Teens: India Vaccinates Over 40 Lakh Children On Day 1

54,443 children from the age group of 15-18 got their first jab of the COVID19 vaccine in Jammu and Kashmir on Day 1 of the vaccination drive. J&K has an eligible population of 8.33 Lakh in the age group 15-18 years and is aiming to complete the first dose in 10 days. The vaccination drive was launched today by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu.