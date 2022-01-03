Covid Vaccination For Teens: India Vaccinates Over 40 Lakh Children On Day 1

Quick links:
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Rohit Pawar has tested positive for novel coronavirus.
Punjab reports 419 new COVID19 cases on Monday. Active cases stand at 1,741. Additionally, 3,071 children were administered the Covaxin on the first day of vaccination for children in the 15-17 age group.
COVID19 | Assam reported 351 new cases and 2 deaths today; Active cases 1,270 pic.twitter.com/7yCnYH1vLV— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022
Two inmates and six staff have tested positive for Covid-19 in different jails of Tihar. The last positive case detected was in July 2021: Prison officials
West Bengal reports 6,078 fresh COVID cases, 2,917 recoveries, and 13 deaths today pic.twitter.com/a0FRGAqaS0— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022
54,443 children from the age group of 15-18 got their first jab of the COVID19 vaccine in Jammu and Kashmir on Day 1 of the vaccination drive. J&K has an eligible population of 8.33 Lakh in the age group 15-18 years and is aiming to complete the first dose in 10 days. The vaccination drive was launched today by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu.
COVID19 | Maharashtra reports 12,160 fresh cases & 11 deaths today; Active cases 52,422. Omicron case tally 578, of these, 259 patients have been discharged pic.twitter.com/tewqB7P8Ek— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022
Gujarat on Monday reported 1,259 new coronavirus positive cases, the highest single-day rise after the last seven months, taking the total number of infections to 8,35,028, the state health department said.
38 jawans of CRPF camp at Temelwada in Chhattisgarh's Chintagufa test positive for COVID19 during antigen testing. All infected jawans quarantined at the camp barracks: CMHO Sukma
"Today we have taken an important step forward in protecting our youth against COVID-19. Congrats to all my young friends between the age group of 15-18 who got vaccinated. Congrats to their parents as well. I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days!" PM Narendra Modi tweeted.
Well done Young India! ✌🏼
Over 40 Lakhs between 15-18 age group received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on the 1st day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 PM.
This is another feather in the cap of India's vaccination drive 💉#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine
Big achievement in India's vaccination drive as over 40 lakh children between the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on day-1 of vaccine for kids programme till 8 pm, as per CoWin portal.
20,998 children (15-17 age group) administered COVID19 vaccine till 6pm in Delhi today: Delhi government— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022
COVID19 | Mumbai reports 8,082 fresh infections, 2 deaths and 622 discharges today; Active cases 37,274 pic.twitter.com/C9xOIFXaxw— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022
A member of my family and one of my staff have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 3, 2022
I have tested negative today however the doctor has advised that I remain isolated and test again after a few days.
Over 37.84 lakh children have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses across states/UTs till 7 pm on the first day of the inoculation drive of those in the age group of 15 to 18 years on Monday.
38,01,33 children in 15 to 18 age group vaccinated till 5.30pm today in the State, says Karnataka government— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022
Earlier visual of a student being administered the vaccine at a government school in Bengaluru today.
2,560 new cases, 30 deaths and 2,150 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Monday. The active cases stand at 19,359, the state government said.
Uttar Pradesh reports 572 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, active cases stands at 2,261. The hospitalization rate is low: Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad
Schools for classes 10 & 12 will continue with Covid19 protocols. Students of classes 9 to 12 can come to the school to receive vaccination: Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
We are approaching all schools to participate in the vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group. We have 37 vaccination centres where Covaxin is administered in the city: Kolkata Mayor and TMC leader Firhad Hakim
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel holds high-level emergency meeting to review Covid19 situation in the State, urges all the districts to be on alert and make all possible efforts to control the spread of the disease: CMO
IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT by #DoPT:— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 3, 2022
Keeping in view the rise in #COVID cases in the last few days, the BIOMETRIC ATTENDANCE for govt officials and employees is being suspended with immediate effect, till further orders.
Under leadership of PM Sh @NarendraModi, this


#Omicron Update - Goa— VishwajitRane (@visrane) January 3, 2022
Few samples that were sent to NIV Pune for genome sequencing have confirmed 4 more cases of Omicron in the state of Goa.
1 patient is from within the state of Goa, with no travel history, indicating indigenous spread which needs to be further examined.
Delhi reports 4,099 fresh cases, one death in the last 24 hours/ The active caseload is at 10,986 and the positivity rate at 6.46%.
66 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed onboard the Cordelia cruise ship that left Mumbai for Goa. It is currently harboured near the Mormugao Port cruise terminal, Vasco.
Over 29.22 lakh children have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses across states/UTs till 4 pm on the first day of the inoculation drive of those in the age group of 15 to 18 years on Monday.
Media reports alleging that expired vaccines are being administered in India under its national COVID-19 vaccination programme are false and misleading and based on incomplete information: Government of India
Ekta Kapoor has tested positive for Covid19. In an Instagram post, she said, “Despite taking all precautions I have tested #covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves.”
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur launches state-wide COVID-19 vaccination campaign for 15-18 years age group from Mandi:
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur launches state-wide COVID-19 vaccination campaign for 15-18 years age group from Mandi pic.twitter.com/GDtgLDiCtR— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022