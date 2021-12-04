Omicron Likely To Reinforce IMF Downgrade Of Global Growth Forecasts - Managing Director

The coronavirus Omicron variant is likely to reinforce a downgrade of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) outlook on the global economy, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

"Let's be very frank: A new variant that may spread very rapidly can dent confidence and in that sense, we are likely to see some downgrades of our October projections for global growth," Georgieva said at a live-streamed discussion on the global economy.

Georgieva said that even before the emergence of the Omicron variant, the IMF had already been concerned about a loss in the momentum of global growth due to the negative impacts of the Delta variant.

"The Delta variant proved to be a disruption that caused some additional delays in production" of goods in the United States and China, the leading engines for world growth, she said.

The IMF projected in October that advanced economies would regain in 2022 their pre-pandemic aggregate output, and exceed those by 0.9% by 2024.

It said output for emerging market and developing economies, excluding China, was expected to remain 5.5% below the pre-pandemic forecast in 2024.

The global economy is projected to grow 6.0 percent in 2021 and 4.9 percent in 2022.The 2021 global forecast is unchanged from the April 2021 WEO, but with offsetting revisions. Prospects for emerging market and developing economies have been marked down for 2021, especially for Emerging Asia. By contrast, the forecast for advanced economies is revised up.

These revisions reflect pandemic developments and changes in policy support. The 0.5 percentage-point upgrade for 2022 derives largely from the forecast upgrade for advanced economies, particularly the United States, reflecting the anticipated legislation of additional fiscal support in the second half of 2021 and improved health metrics more broadly across the group.

India pips major world economies as IMF projects 8.5% growth in GDP for 2022

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected India to be the world's fastest-growing economy in 2022. According to the World Economic Outlook, India is expected to grow by 9.5% in 2021 and 8.5% in 2022, thus retaining its GDP growth rate irrespective of other major world economies.

Unveiling the latest data on Tuesday, the IMF said that New Delhi's financial plan predictions were constant with accomplishing the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) inflation target. India's central bank and regulatory body under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance has also maintained its GDP growth target for this year at 9.5%.

According to the WEO update released ahead of the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank, the world is expected to grow at 5.9% in 2021 and 4.9% in 2022. The projections put India ahead of global powers. The United States is projected to grow at 6% this year and 5.2% the next year. China, on the other hand, is projected to grow at 8% in 2021 and 5.6% in 2022.