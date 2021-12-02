Omicron Variant: Dr Coetzee Provides Insight On New COVID Strain's Transmissibility

South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee spoke to Republic Media Network in an exclusive conversation and discussed the Omicron variant of the COVID. Dr Coetzee has been in the news since last week as a result of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 being discovered in the country and was essential in uncovering the variant and alerting the world to its presence. She addressed some pertinent questions about the variant's transmissibility, symptoms and severity.

When asked about the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant, she remarked that it is certainly more or less transmissible than Delta variant, but not less. Dr Angelique Coetzee further claimed that the number of COVID infections is rising in South Africa, particularly among young individuals and children.

She stated, "It’s either more than Delta or just as much, but it's definitely not less. It’s definitely quite transmissible. It's either on power or even more. The clinical symptoms we are currently seeing is mostly in private practice, 99% mild cases. There might be cases going directly into hospitals, specially the public sector hospitals. They refer increase in cases but normally younger people and children."

#OmicronInIndia | Is the Omicron variant's transmissibility more than the Delta variant? Dr Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who first raised the Omicron alarm, answershttps://t.co/NWgtMkAYQk pic.twitter.com/8wYCM4m45Q — Republic (@republic) December 2, 2021

'People infected with Omicron getting better quite quickly'

In terms of symptoms, she indicated that sore throat, high temperature, and alleviated pulse could be the most common among young individuals and children. On being asked about the extent of threat the new COVID-19 variant poses, she underlined that the symptoms aren't very severe in the younger people and children, and the infected people are getting "better quite quickly." Moreover, she added that they're still waiting for unvaccinated older people "with different diseases" to be "infected" in order to assess the severity of the variant among the elderly.

The Union Health Ministry revealed on December 1, that two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected in India. The 66-year-old man, one of India's first two cases of the Omicron variant, came in the country on November 20 and left seven days later for Dubai, according to official data provided by the Bengaluru municipal council. According to Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, another individual is a 46-year-old doctor with no prior travel history.

The Union Health Ministry further stated that 373 cases of Omicron variant had been reported in 29 nations so far. According to the government, no severe symptoms of the Omicron Variant have been found thus far. There has been no significant symptom in any of these cases in the country or around the world, according to the Health Ministry.\

(Image: Shutterstock/Republicworld)