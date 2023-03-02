On Sidelines Of G20 Meet In Delhi, German FM Baerbock Meets With Chinese FM Qin Gang

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday met with her Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in India. "In the face of Russia's brutal attack on Ukraine and the UN Charter, neutrality rewards the aggressor," the German foreign minister said in the tweet. Ahead of her visit, the German Foreign Minister noted in a statement that the G20 summit in New Delhi "would give world hope" and that it would address the most pressing global issues.

G20 in New Delhi to tackle 'major global challenges': Baerbock

"I am travelling to Delhi to put forward Germany’s priorities: we are working on solutions to the debt crisis because far too many countries are at risk of collapsing under their huge debt burden. We are mobilising all our forces in the global fight against hunger, for example in East Africa where millions of people ask every day what they can feed their children," the German Foreign Minister noted.

Furthermore, she stated that the focus of the G20 will be on the tackling the major global challenges - including countering Russia’s cynical conflict. The raging war in Europe's eastern flank has impacted the food and energy security of hundreds of millions of people worldwide, the German Foreign Minister stressed.

At the invitation of India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang is making a high-level visit to attend the G20 summit scheduled for March 2. Ahead of Gang's visit, a statement published by the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning noted that the G20 would focus on global economic challenges and development.

“In a world fraught with uncertainties and struggling to reboot the economy, countries have much to do to overcome the challenges to deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” the Chinese foreign ministry stressed.

"China stands ready to work with all parties to ensure that the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting will send a positive signal on multilateralism, food and energy security, and development cooperation," said Ning. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 this year from Indonesia, and is convening the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in 2023.