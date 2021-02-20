On World Social Justice Day, UN Says Covid-19 Has Worsened Existing Inequalities

World Social Justice Day is observed globally on February 20. It is an initiative to remind people to promote equality and keep fighting the battle against discrimination. The United Nations General Assembly first observed World Social Justice Day in 2009. It also encourages actions needed to overcome the digital divide and provide work opportunities. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the UN wrote, "#COVID19 has worsened existing inequalities around the world. We need a human-centred response that promotes social justice for everyone, everywhere". This year's theme of World Day Of Social Justice 2021 is "A Call for Social Justice in the Digital Economy".

#COVID19 has worsened existing inequalities around the world.



We need a human-centered response that promotes social justice for everyone, everywhere.



More on Saturday's #SocialJusticeDay: https://t.co/uwnxdxRQhW via @ILO pic.twitter.com/M8c4S2Mh7F — United Nations (@UN) February 20, 2021

All that you need to know

This started when the International Labour Organization unanimously adopted the ILO Declaration on Social Justice for a Fair Globalization on 10 June 2008. This is considered to be the third major statement of principles and policies adopted by the International Labour Conference since the ILO’s Constitution of 1919. This declaration expresses the contemporary vision of the ILO’s mandate in the era of globalization. Also, it is a reaffirmation of ILO values.

The United Nation says, “It is the outcome of tripartite consultations that started in the wake of the Report of the World Commission on the Social Dimension of Globalization. By adopting this text, the representatives of governments, employers’ and workers’ organizations from 182 member States emphasize the key role of our tripartite Organization in helping to achieve progress and social justice in the context of globalization”. Also, together they totally commit to enhance the ILO’s capacity to advance its goals.

As per the General Assembly, social development and social justice are ‘indispensable’ for the achievement of peace and security. These two cannot be attained in the absence of peace and security. Also, respect for all human rights and fundamental freedoms is an important factor.

