OPEC+ Panel Advises Alliance Against Accelerating Oil Production; To Withdraw Curb By 2022

At a time when fuel prices have reached their highest level since 2014 and amid international pressure for extra supply to cool prices of fuels, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and associates, jointly known as OPEC+, on the recommendations of the OPEC+ committee has decided not to accelerate the increase in oil production. The committee has advised boosting the production of fuels in December by 400,000 barrels per day, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

"The committee recommended to continue to increase production within the current parameters of the deal," the sources said.

The recommendations will now be discussed at a meeting of all heads of the alliance's delegations and based on its conclusions a press conference will be subsequently held.

OPEC is an intergovernmental organisation or cartel of 13 countries responsible for maintaining fair and stable prices for petroleum.

OPEC to withdraw production restriction by Sept 2022

The cartel is now increasing its production by 400,000 barrels per day each month. In May last year, the alliance's output was reduced by 9.7 million barrels per day due to a drop in the demand for oil caused by the COVID pandemic. The alliance expects to gradually withdraw from its production restriction obligations by the end of September 2022. As of November, they amount to 4.16 million barrels per day.

High oil prices to hurt world economic recovery: India to OPEC

Meanwhile, India, the world's third-largest energy consumer, recently told Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations that high oil prices will hurt the nascent economic recovery that the world is witnessing after the devastating Coronavirus pandemic and that they have to price oil at reasonable levels.

Petrol and diesel prices have shot up to record highs across the country after relentless price increases since early May this year.

India, which imports almost two-thirds of oil from West Asia, has told crude oil producers, including the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), that high oil prices will hasten the transition to alternative fuels and such rates will be counter-productive for the producers.

Oil prices dip as countries impose lockdown

International oil prices had crashed to USD 19 per barrel in April last year as demand evaporated with most nations clamping lockdowns to control the spread of COVID-19. The demand normalised this year as vaccination against the virus infection revived economies the world over.

Pertinently, India is 85% dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and relies on overseas shipments to meet 55% of its gas requirement.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP