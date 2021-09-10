OSCE Forum stresses On Women's Economic Empowerment; 'time To Build Back Better'

Women's economic empowerment and access to education, social protection, and the labour market, particularly in the post-pandemic period, are critical to achieving stability and sustainable development across the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) participating States, said participants at the opening of the OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum in 2021.

"By acting now and working together towards a more sustainable, inclusive and gender-equal development, we have a chance to curb economic and environmental security risks and build more sustainable, peaceful, and democratic societies in the OSCE region," Xinhua quoted Ann Linde, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office as saying.

Helga Maria Schmid, the Secretary-General of the OSCE, stated that gender disparity exists in all of our societies. Because of the gender wage disparity, job opportunity gap, and digital barrier, women and girls have untapped potential, she remarked.

Participants agreed that now is the moment to regroup and re-energize in order to establish a more equitable, just, and sustainable OSCE region in which women and men can contribute equally to the common good and security. Women's economic development and involvement in public life, as well as gender equality, are long-term priorities for Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek. He also brought up the role of women in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Economic crisis triggered by the pandemic worked like a magnifying glass. Security implications are self-evident. But, this crisis presents opportunities to build more sustainable economic systems, where benefits of economic growth are enjoyed fairly," OSCE wrote on Twitter.

Because women are more vulnerable to the pandemic's effects, whether as primary caregivers at home or as primary frontline health workers, he stated "we must ensure that all recovery plans include enough gender-sensitive support services to meet all the special needs of women and girls.

Senior government officials, academics, NGOs, international organisations, and private sector experts from OSCE participating states will debate the theme of promoting comprehensive security, stability, and sustainable development in the OSCE region through women's economic empowerment over the course of the two-day event.

