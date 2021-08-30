Last Updated:

Afghanistan crisis | Over 90 Countries Issue Joint Statement On Evacuation From Kabul, Assured By Taliban

The 'Joint Statement on Afghanistan Evacuation Travel' has been signed by several European countries along with the US, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, UK & others.

As evacuation operations inch closer to the deadline in Afghanistan, more than 90 countries including the US have issued a joint statement to reaffirm the safety of their citizens and Afghans who continue to remain stranded in the war-torn nation. The 'Joint Statement on Afghanistan Evacuation Travel' has been signed by several European countries along with the US, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and others.

The countries have stated that amid the Taliban takeover, they are committed to ensuring that their citizens, nationals, employees, and Afghans who have worked with them can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan. In this regard, the nations have vowed to issue travel documentation to designated Afghans. They have also revealed that assurances have been given by the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization, will be allowed to fly out of Afghanistan.

On August 28, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen announced that Afghan citizens intending to move out of the country would be allowed to do so in a "dignified manner". His statement came days after the Taliban sealed the Kabul Airport and announced that they will no longer allow Afghans to leave the country.

Full Joint Statement on Afghanistan Evacuation Travel

The text of the following statement was released initially by the Governments of the United States of America, Albania, Australia, Belgium, Belize, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Canada, Central African Republic, Colombia, Costa Rica, Côte d’Ivoire, Croatia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Estonia, Eswatini, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Finland, France, Gabon, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guinea, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Maldives, Malta, Marshall Islands, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Nauru, Netherlands, New Zealand, Niger, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Republic of Korea, Republic of Kosovo, Romania, Rwanda, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Senegal, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, Spain, St. Kitts and Nevis, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland ,  The Gambia, The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Togo, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, Union of the Comoros, United Kingdom, Vanuatu, Yemen, and Zambia with regard to Afghanistan evacuation travel assurances.

We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan.  We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country.  We will continue issuing travel documentation to designated Afghans, and we have the clear expectation of and commitment from the Taliban that they can travel to our respective countries.  We note the public statements of the Taliban confirming this understanding.

