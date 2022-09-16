Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Dodges Question On JeM Chief Masood Azhar In Uzbekistan; Watch

While attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday did not respond to questions related to Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar. The Pakistani Prime Minister conveniently walked away when asked if he would take action against the JeM chief, who is also an UN-designated global terrorist.

Sharif who was walking with his delegation chose not to respond to the question and just went ahead. "Sharif Sahab, please take a small question, will you take any action against terrorist Masood Azhar?" asked ANI.

Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived in Uzbekistan on a two-day visit to attend the annual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation along with his delegation. Notably, the Pakistan delegation comprised of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, besides Sharif.

Pakistan claims Masood Azhar hiding in Afghanistan

In a desperate bid to be removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List, the Pakistan government recently wrote to the Taliban claiming that Jaish-e-Mohammad chief and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar is possibly hiding in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan. Following the claim, the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan on Wednesday rejected the claim, adding that such unverified allegations can affect bilateral ties between the two nations.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi informed, "IEA-MoFA rejects media reports asserting that Jaish-e-Mohammed group leader, Masood Azhar, has sought refuge in Afghanistan."

Notably, Pakistan wrote to the Taliban after an anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala had issued an arrest warrant for Masood Azhar, for allegedly raising funds for a terrorist group. The Pakistan government has imprisoned some major leaders of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), despite their earlier claim that they are not able to locate them, for example, Sajid Mir- 26/11 perpetrator.