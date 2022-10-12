Partnership With Africa Will Remain 'top Priority': Indian Envoy Ruchira Kamboj At UN

India at United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, 11 October, stressed that they support the enhancement of cooperation between the UN and the African Union. Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative of India to the UN, said that partnership with Africa will remain a "top priority" for India. She asserted that terrorist outfits, like armed groups, deserve "priority attention" of the Council in response to addressing security threats which are faced by Africa. She underscored that African nations face persistent threats of terrorism from groups affiliated with Al-Qaida and Daesh.

"Terrorist outfits, like armed groups, deserve priority attention of the Council in their response to addressing security threats confronting Africa today. In the Sahel and throughout the Lake Chad basin region, as well as in Somalia and beyond, African states face persistent threats of terrorism from groups affiliated with Al-Qaida and Daesh," Ruchira Kamboj said at the UNSC debate.

UN's partnership with African Union top priority for India: Ruchira Kamboj

Highlighting ties between India and Africa, Ruchira Kamboj emphasised that both sides share a "unique, historical and time-tested friendship." She told UNSC that India's peacekeepers have served in 22 missions in Africa since the 1960s and currently they serve in eight UN peacekeeping missions in the African continent. She stated that India has made efforts for training and capacity building of peacekeepers from Africa. She said that Africa's rise is "essential for true multipolarity in the global order" and India remains committed towards it. She stressed that India has always worked with Africa according to the priorities of bilateral and multilateral mechanisms. She further added, "For India, partnership with Africa is, and will remain a top priority."

Ruchira Kamboj stated that India supports the strengthening of cooperation between the United Nations and the African Union which she stressed could benefit both organizations in a "meaningful way." She emphasised that UNSC needs to make efforts along with African Union's Peace and Security Council to boost financial mechanisms for African Union-led peace support organizations that have been approved by the Security Council. Kamboj underscored that the international community needs to give "unwavering attention" to peacebuilding initiatives in Africa and called for appropriate resourcing and mandating of UN Peacekeeping Operations and Special Political Missions in Africa. She called on UNSC to allow Africa's representation in the permanent category of membership in this Council. She added that India has been consistently calling for UNSC reforms to ensure Africa’s aspirations.

"Africa’s continuing denial of representation in the permanent category of membership in this Council in an historical injustice that needs to be corrected sooner than later. India has consistently called for urgent UNSC reforms to ensure that Africa’s aspirations as outlined in Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration are honoured," Ruchira Kamboj said.

Image: Twitter/@IndiaUNNewYork