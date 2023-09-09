Last Updated:

Pearls, Pink Saree And Power Suits: World Leaders Arrive In Style At G20 Summit; See Pics

Global leaders brought their A-game with classic attires as they showed up at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on Saturday for the G20 Summit.

Deeksha Sharma
Joe Biden
1/9
Image: ANI

US President Joe Biden made a stunning entry at the venue of the G20 summit in New Delhi, sporting sunglasses and an all-blue suit. 

Bangladesh PM
2/9
Image: ANI

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opted for timeless pearls and a light pink saree for the first day of the summit. 

EU chief
3/9
Image: ANI

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, arrived at the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday in a chic ensemble.

Olaf Scholz
4/9
Image: ANI

German Chancellor stole the show with his black eye patch after being in a jogging accident earlier this week. 

Giorgia Meloni
5/9
Image: ANI

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni made an impressive fashion statement with her cobalt blue power suit coupled with a power walk. 

IMF chief
6/9
Image: ANI

Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), topped off her black outfit with an embroidered cover-up. 

Justin Trudeau
7/9
IMF

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kept it classic yet stylish as he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Lula da Silva
8/9
Image: ANI

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva showed up with First Lady Rosângela da Silva. The pair won hearts as they walked hand in hand at the G20 venue. 

PM Modi
9/9
Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a white kurta, ethnic jacket, and a big smile as he met global leaders.

