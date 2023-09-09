Pearls, Pink Saree And Power Suits: World Leaders Arrive In Style At G20 Summit; See Pics

Quick links:
US President Joe Biden made a stunning entry at the venue of the G20 summit in New Delhi, sporting sunglasses and an all-blue suit.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opted for timeless pearls and a light pink saree for the first day of the summit.
Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, arrived at the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday in a chic ensemble.
German Chancellor stole the show with his black eye patch after being in a jogging accident earlier this week.
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni made an impressive fashion statement with her cobalt blue power suit coupled with a power walk.
Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), topped off her black outfit with an embroidered cover-up.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kept it classic yet stylish as he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva showed up with First Lady Rosângela da Silva. The pair won hearts as they walked hand in hand at the G20 venue.