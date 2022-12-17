Peru Protests: Two Ministers Resign Over Rising Death Toll Amid Intensifying Chaos

Protests in Peru triggered by Pedro Castillo's arrest and impeachment have led to a nationwide state of emergency. Now, Peru's minister of culture and minister of education have resigned their posts. Former President Castillo was impeached after the Peruvian congress voted to oust the president who is charged with six cases, most relating to corruption. Dina Boluarte has taken over as Peru's new president and Castillo's supporters have taken over the streets.

Fatal clashes in Peru's central Ayacucho region led to the death of eight people Thursday following confrontations between the army and Castillo's supporters, BBC reported.

An unstable Peru is not new

Peru's political turmoil is not new. The South American nation has a history of ousting presidents and sending them to jail. In 2020, Peru had three presidents in a space of five days.

The current crisis was sparked by former President Castillo's December 7 announcement dissolving Congress and introducing a state of emergency.

Protestors take over airports, roads

Protestors on Thursday shut down the international airport in Cusco as thousands of tourists remained stranded in Machu Picchu. Videos shared on social media show protestors blocking main roads. Several other airports were also shut down.

Patricia Correa, Peru's former education minister who resigned Friday, tweeted, "This morning I presented my letter of resignation from the position of Minister of State in the education portfolio. The death of compatriots has no justification. State violence cannot be disproportionate and cause death."

Peru's ex-culture minister Jair Perez, who also resigned along with Correa, tweeted: "Today I have submitted my irrevocable resignation. Peru needs peace and effective dialogue, no more violence, wherever it comes from. I call on the highest level and all powers to reflect and take action to bring peace to the Peruvian people. Not one more death."

Protestors want Dina Boluarte to resign and have called for fresh elections. The next general elections in Peru are scheduled for 2026. Congress has voted against a proposal to push up the elections to next year.