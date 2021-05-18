Pfizer COVID Vaccine Can Be Stored In Fridge For Up To A Month, Says EMA

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recently said that the vaccine against COVID-19, developed by US drug maker Pfizer and German firm BioNTech can be stored in the fridge for up to a month. This can help in extending the jab's lifespan in EU nations. Earlier, the EMA approved the vaccine's storage at between -25 ℃ and -15 ℃ for a maximum period of two weeks. The vaccine's easier storage conditions can help in boosting the EU's rollout of the jab.

Pfizer vaccine- All you need to know

Earlier, a British study revealed that a delay in second dose by 12 weeks among people younger than 65 could lead to fewer people dying of the disease, based on a set of conditions. According to the study conducted in Britain, a 12-week gap between Pfizer doses showed protection against the death of around 80 per cent from one dose and a 70 per cent decline in infections.

Manufactured by Pfizer, the BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is an mRNA vaccine. These vaccines do not contain any virus particles, which means that they don't contain weakened or dead parts of a virus or bacterium, and just deliver mRNA to your body's cells by lipid nanoparticles. The mRNA instructs the cells to generate the spike protein found on the surface of the novel coronavirus that initiates infection and spurs an immune response, including the generation of antibodies specific to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

As per the company, there are 'remote chances' that the vaccine could cause a severe allergic reaction, but if it does, it would usually occur within a few minutes to one hour after getting a dose of the vaccine. Some of the signs of a severe allergic reaction can include difficulty in breathing, swelling of face and throat, a fast heartbeat, a bad rash all over your body, or dizziness and weakness. Injection site pain, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever are some other, general side-effects witnessed in the case of this vaccine.

